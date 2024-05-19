“They are not gonna win” - Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Premier League winner as Arsenal and Manchester City gear up for final match

Cristiano Ronaldo has given his verdict on who will win the Premier League between Arsenal and Manchester City on the last matchday. The Portuguese talisman was attending a boxing match between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury on Saturday, May 18, when he bumped into famous boxing promoter and loyal Gunner Frank Warren.

Warren asked who would win the Premier League, and Ronaldo responded by saying the Gunners had no chance of winning:

“They are not gonna win."

Today (May 19) is the last matchday of the Premier League season, and the title race has reached its climax. Manchester City currently lead the table with 88 points, followed closely by Mikel Arteta's team on 86.

For Arsenal to have any chance of winning the league, Pep Guardiola's side must drop points, and the Gunners will need to win their last game. The silver lining for Mikel Arteta's men is that his side (61) have a better goal difference than the Cityzens (60). Therefore, equal points at the end of the season would bring the title to the Emirates Stadium.

If Manchester City win the league today, they will become the only club ever to win the Premier League for four consecutive years. For context, not even Sir Alex Ferguson's dynastical Manchester United side or the legendary Liverpool team of the 1970s and 80s could achieve the feat. Meanwhile, Arsenal have the chance to win their first Premier League title since 2004.

Arsenal will face Sean Dyche's Everton while the Blues will take on David Moyes' West Ham.

Piers Morgan claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo could've won Arsenal the EPL in 2023 had they signed him

Cristiano Ronaldo became a free agent after Manchester United terminated his contract following an explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan. After many rumors and speculation, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner went to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia for a record salary.

In a post on X, Morgan claimed that the 39-year-old would have joined the Gunners if the club had tried to sign him.

The fiercely loyal Ronaldo fan further stated that the Gunners would have won the league if the Portugal captain signed for the club because he knows how to win major trophies. In the end, they finished the season with 84 points, five behind champions Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a good season with Al-Nassr, scoring 42 goals across competitions, and will be looking to win his first silverware with the club in the King's Cup final against Al Hilal on May 31.