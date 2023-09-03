"They could have got another player" - Former Arsenal star explains why Kai Havertz will be a flop

Arsenal legend William Gallas has opined Kai Havertz will not have a successful career at the Emirates. The Frenchman said that the German international will struggle to find a suitable position in Mikel Arteta's side, insisting that their styles don't match.

Gallas told Gambling Zone (as quoted by GOAL):

"At the moment Havertz isn’t performing. I was surprised to see him go to Arsenal. They could have got another player. It is difficult for him to find the right position."

The former Chelsea star added, comparing the playing style of the Gunners and the Blues:

"How Arsenal play is not the same as Chelsea - it’s hard for him at the moment. I don’t think he is going to be a success at Arsenal."

The Gunners signed Havertz from Chelsea earlier this summer for £65 million. The Germany international is yet to impress at the north London outfit after having a mediocre pre-season prior to the 2023-24 campaign.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star has failed to register a goal contribution in three Premier League starts for the Gunners. He has operated in midfield three alongside Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

Despite a poor start to the season, Havertz does bring with him plenty of Premier League and Champions League experience with him. The German forward has registered 91 appearances in the English top tier for Chelsea, scoring 19 goals and providing 10 assists.

He has also made 31 Champions League appearances for the Blues, recording six goals and two assists, including the match-winner in the final against Manchester City in 2021.

"If the two central defenders are like this" - Mikel Arteta defends Kai Havertz amid criticism and blames his shortfalls on Arsenal teammates

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has rushed to the defense of Havertz. The Spanish manager shockingly blamed his centre-backs for the German international's poor start to the season.

Arteta lavished praise on Havertz for his versatility on the pitch. The German forward has been deployed in multiple positions on the pitch over the course of his career, including in midfield and the front-three positions.

Ahead of the Gunners' league encounter against Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday (September 3), Arteta said in a pre-match press conference (via Metro):

"He can play in so many different roles and play it so well. He has a football brain, how he understands when to move, how to move, when to stay, when to run. It’s phenomenal."

"At the moment, it’s true that he’s played with three different people behind him (Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior) and they are the ones that have to make him good."

He added:

"These guys depend on the ones in the back. I was a midfielder, if, the two central defenders are like this [with their eyes closed] and they give you the ball all the time to the wrong foot at the right time with the wrong pace. Disaster, I look bad. If I have good players behind me they make life much easier. So let’s do that."

Arsenal have tried some experiment in defense this summer, with Thomas Partey playing as a right-back, with Gabriel on the bench.