"They have got enough firepower" - Chris Sutton delivers prediction for Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Chris Sutton has predicted Chelsea to narrowly beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in their upcoming Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park on Monday, February 12.

The Blues' woes in the Premier League have continued, having lost their last two league games in a row against Wolves (4-2) and Liverpool (4-1). They are currently 11th in the table with 31 points from 23 games, 15 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have lost three out of their last five games and are placed 14th with 24 points. The Eagles' Michael Olise suffered a hamstring injury in their previous fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, which arguably makes the Blues the favorites ahead of the clash.

Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):

"Well, Chelsea are back on form after their FA Cup win over Villa - so this is a nailed-on Crystal Palace win. Being serious, though, I am worried about Palace, especially with Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze's ongoing injury issues, and I am making this prediction on the basis they will both be missing."

He added:

"Although Chelsea remain a very odd side and we don't know what kind of performance we will get from them, I can see them keeping a clean sheet and they have got enough firepower to nick a goal from somewhere."

Sutton's Prediction: 0-1

Chelsea breeze past Aston Villa in FA Cup fourth-round replay

Chelsea recently returned to winning ways with an assured 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday, February 7.

The two sides played out a 0-0 stalemate in their previous encounter. However, the replay got off to an explosive start after Conor Gallagher (11') and Nicolas Jackson (21') gave the Blues an early advantage.

Enzo Fernandez netted a world-class free-kick in the 54th minute to provide some insurance for Chelsea. Moussa Diaby scored a consolation goal in the 91st minute for the Villans, but the Blues were able to hold on to their lead to book their spot in the next round.

The west London outfit have now progressed from each of their last five FA Cup replays and will aim to go all the way in the competition. They next face Leeds United in the fifth round on February 28.