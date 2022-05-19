"They have got to get him" - Kevin Campbell urges Manchester United to sign midfielder 'way better than McTominay and Fred'

Former Premier League forward Kevin Campbell has advised Manchester United to get a deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong across the line.

The Blaugrana signed De Jong from Dutch giants Ajax for an initial sum of €75 million in 2019. The midfielder has since been a regular for the club, making 139 appearances across all competitions.

However, there are suggestions that Barcelona could be forced to sell De Jong due to financial reasons. The reliable Gerard Romero reported last week that there is a "95% chance" of Manchester United signing the Netherlands international this summer.

Reacting to claims that Manchester United are interested in De Jong, Campbell has insisted that the 25-year-old is "way better" than Scott McTominay and Fred. The former Arsenal striker is of the view that De Jong would take the Red Devils' midfield to another level. He told Football Insider:

“Frenkie de Jong is a player I covered a lot when I was working in Spain. He is just brilliant. He is way better than McTominay and Fred. He is way above them. The key is getting him. They have got to get him."

“If they get him in there, all of a sudden that midfield looks very different. He can do it all. I have seen him play in three or four different positions in one game including as a centre-half. He did it all effortlessly. He is a really, really good footballer.”

While Romero sparked talk of a move to Old Trafford for De Jong, Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Barcelona and Manchester United are not close to reaching an agreement, contrary to reports. The Red Devils, though, have tested the waters to see if they can land the Dutchman.

Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, who worked with De Jong at Ajax, is tipped to push for the midfielder. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old is keen to play Champions League football, which could make a move to Old Trafford complicated.

The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, with 58 points from 37 matches. They sit 10 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and thus will not be able to qualify for the Champions League.

Xavi addresses De Jong's situation amid Manchester United links

Barcelona boss Xavi feels De Jong can go on to become a Blaugrana legend. However, the Spaniard is aware of the club's financial situation and understands that they could be forced to sell the midfielder. He recently said:

“He’s an important player for me, and he started every game except for a few due to rotations. But it depends on the economic situation. For me, Frenkie could be one of the club legends.”

De Jong has a contract with Barcelona until 2026 and is said to be keen to stay at the club. However, with the La Liga giants facing financial constraints, it remains to be seen where the future lies for him.

