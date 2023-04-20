"They have got too much quality" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for FA Cup fixture between Manchester City and Sheffield United

Pundit Chris Sutton predicted Manchester City to get a 5-0 win over Sheffield United in their FA Cup semi-final clash at the Etihad on April 22.

Pep Guardiola's team come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. They proceeded to the semi-finals with an aggregate win of 4-1 over two legs.

Sutton expects Manchester City to make light work of Sheffield United, who come into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Bristol City. In his prediction for the BBC, Sutton wrote:

"There is no pressure on them (Sheffield) wwhatsoever, but their FA Cup run ends here. City are in that zone now where they are playing extremely well and even if Pep Guardiola makes changes before his side face Arsenal on Wednesday, they have got too much quality for the Blades."

Sutton added:

"For various reasons, the likes of Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden have not featured much in recent weeks and we've seen Pep Guardiola do this before, where certain players get left out for a spell. This is an opportunity for them to come in and really show their worth ahead of the final few weeks of the season."

The winner of the clash will face either Manchester United or Brighton & Hove Albion in the final. Apart from the FA Cup, Manchester City are also in contention to win the Premier League this season. They have 70 points from 30 games and trail Mikel Arteta's Arsenal by four points with a game in hand.

Guardiola's side are among the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League as well. They will take on Real Madrid in a scintillating semi-final showdown.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola spoke about the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid

Manchester City's showdown against Real Madrid over two legs in the semi-final of the Champions League will be a spectacle that fans will keep a keen eye on.

City have now reached the last four of the competition three times under Guardiola. However, they are yet to win the trophy. The clash against Los Blancos will be a tough test, but Guardiola insisted that to be European champions, they need to beat Carlo Ancelotti's team.

He said after City's second-leg clash against Bayern (via GOAL):

"What we have done is incredible - three Champions League semi-finals. I think all the clubs around the world had the feeling that if you want to win the competition, you have to beat Real Madrid. Before it was Barcelona, now it's Real Madrid."

Erling Haaland has been Manchester City's most outstanding player in the Champions League this season. He has scored 12 goals and has provided one assist in eight matches in the tournament this campaign. City will hope he in on song when they face the 14-time Champions League winners in the semi-finals.

