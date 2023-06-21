“They have great qualities” - Barcelona midfielder Pedri lavishes praise on Real Madrid and Bayern Munich superstars

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has heaped praise on Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala.

Bellingham, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, made a high-profile €103 million move to Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Musiala, on the other hand, has risen through the ranks at Bayern Munich since joining them in 2019 and is now an important player for them.

When asked about which footballers he considers "really good" now, Pedri said: (via Madrid Xtra):

“Well, now Bellingham’s signing for Madrid... I think he has a lot of qualities. Another one that surprised me when I played against him was Musiala. They have great qualities & are also very young.”

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra “Who do you look at nowadays and say ‘this guy is really good'?”



Pedri: “Well, now Bellingham’s signing for Madrid... I think he has a lot of qualities. Another one that surprised me when I played against him was Musiala. They have great qualities & are also very young.” “Who do you look at nowadays and say ‘this guy is really good'?” Pedri: “Well, now Bellingham’s signing for Madrid... I think he has a lot of qualities. Another one that surprised me when I played against him was Musiala. They have great qualities & are also very young.” https://t.co/G8ZjoNJSFY

Bellingham, 19, grew into one of the hottest properties in Europe during his time with Borussia Dortmund. He was also courted by Premier League giants Liverpool but ultimately chose to join Real Madrid.

Musiala, 20, on the other hand, had his breakout season with the Bavarian giants, scoring 16 and assisting as many goals in the 2022/23 term.

Pedri praised Bellingham before his Real Madrid move as well

This wasn't the first time Barcelona's Pedri has praised Bellingham. Just last month, when asked about past and present players he admires, the midfielder named Andres Iniesta and Bellingham among others.

“Iniesta, always. I like to watch players with quality and I enjoy not only watching them, but also learning from them.

"Bellingham, for example, is very good. I like to watch his games. I also learn from Gavi, how he goes for every ball and doesn’t lose the ball. Gabri Veiga is also on the rise and I like to watch how he plays,” he told AS.

Pedri played a crucial role as Barcelona won La Liga in the recently concluded season. He made 26 league appearances, scoring six and assisting one goal.

He is expected to continue being an integral part of manager Xavi's project at Camp Nou in the coming future.

Poll : 0 votes