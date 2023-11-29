“They are a great team” - Barcelona boss Xavi names team he does not want to face in Champions League knockout stages

In a thrilling UEFA Champions League encounter, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez faced a critical test against Porto. Following their hard-fought win over the Portuguese side, Xavi named the team he did not want to face in the latter stages of the competition.

The match against Porto held significant weight, as a victory was essential for the Blaugrana to advance to the round of 16, a stage they had missed in the previous two seasons. The spotlight was intensely focused on Barcelona's performance, with expectations running high. However, an early setback saw them trailing by a goal in the first half.

Barca's savior emerged in the form of Joao Cancelo, who shouldered his attacking responsibility with remarkable skill and composure. His outstanding performance, punctuated by a goal and an assist, turned the tide in the Catalans' favor, ultimately helping them secure passage to the next round.

After winning 2-1, Xavi spoke to the press and said that he would not like his team to face Porto again this season.

"Porto. I would not like to play them again this season. They are a great team."

This comes despite the Blaugrana's double victory over the Portuguese giants in the group stages.

Barcelona could look to sell former Chelsea star to Tottenham amid financial struggles

Grappling with financial challenges, Barcelona are reportedly open to the idea of selling Andreas Christensen, with Tottenham Hotspur emerging as a potential destination.

El Nacional has revealed that while Xavi Hernandez values the 27-year-old, the emergence of Inigo Martinez as a reliable option could make Christensen expendable. Sporting director Deco is also reportedly receptive to the idea of parting ways with the Danish defender.

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as a likely suitor in this scenario. The London club is dealing with its defensive challenges, with injuries and suspensions affecting its backline. Furthermore, recent departures have left Spurs in a precarious position defensively.

Securing Christensen could provide a much-needed boost to the Spurs' defense, which has experienced a series of setbacks in recent league matches.

The 27-year-old's potential departure from Barcelona also carries a financial upside. Given that he joined the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 after a decade-long stint at Chelsea, any transfer fee would translate into pure profit for the cash-strapped Catalan giants.

Despite a few injury setbacks in his debut season, Christensen played a notable role in Barcelona's La Liga triumph, making 23 league appearances. This season has seen him gain more consistency, with 14 total appearances for the club.