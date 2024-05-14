"They have no guidance" - Micah Richards expresses concern over Manchester United trio

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has expressed concern over the young Manchester United trio of Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund. All three players have been impressive this season despite the Red Devils' struggles. However, Richards believes the trio don't have the right guidance in the dressing room.

Richards stated that the three young players might be gifted but there is too much of a burden on their young shoulders. The former England defender insisted that Manchester United lack any long-term vision, which could be detrimental to the promising young trio. Richards said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News:

"You know what, I am really worried for the young players at Manchester United. When we were the young players coming through, we had those senior players who would guide you through. We have spoken about Mainoo and how good he is, but he is having to be the main man in the team at his age, and Garnacho is only 19 as well. Hojlund is only young as well. Of course, playing for Manchester United doesn't matter about your age because if you are good enough you will play, we know that."

The former Aston Villa and Manchester City defender added:

"They have no guidance have they? I feel like it's very difficult to sort of assess Manchester United without the full context. When you have got [Victor] Lindelof, [Anthony] Martial, [Harry] Maguire, [Lisandro] Martinez, [Luke] Shaw, [Marcus] Rashford and [Mason] Mount out, it's always going to be tough. I am going to have to agree with Alan [Shearer]. In terms of the worst team we have definitely seen over the years, I have to agree because they are not ready yet."

The pundit concluded:

"They have not got the guidance they need and watching them and having to see young players having to consistently deal with off-field issues - is the manager going to be here? There is no long-term plan.We have spoken about the players and that thing, but I feel for the players because at the moment, it is making very good young, top players look very average and they are better than that."

Alejandro Garnacho has been one of the most impressive players for Manchester United this season. The Argentina international has contributed with nine goals and five assists in 47 appearances across competitions.

Kobbie Mainoo has been another breakout star for the 20-time English champions and has even made it to the England side. The young midfielder has become somewhat of a mainstay in the Red Devils' midfield, scoring thrice and providing one assist in 31 games.

Hojlund, meanwhile, has been pretty decent in his debut season at Manchester United following his £72 million switch from Atalanta. The Denmark international has contributed with 14 goals and two assists in 40 appearances.

Manchester United legend wants the club to keep Erik ten Hag

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has urged the club to allow Erik ten Hag another season at Old Trafford. The former England right-back insisted that there are not too many standout managers who could be considered as a replacement for the Dutchman.

Neville also pointed out the fact that Ten Hag has had to deal with many injury problems this season. The Sky Sports pundit said:

"I don't see a suitable replacement for Ten Hag available. Bayern Munich are struggling to find a replacement [for Thomas Tuchel], others are struggling. I think we need to stick with Ten Hag and give him one more season - an injury-free season - to see if United can get back to the standards of last season where they won a trophy and finished in the top four."

The former Manchester United defender added:

"Players and managers have struggled to come to terms with Old Trafford in the last 10 years. These players and managers were great when United signed them, so there is something fundamentally wrong that is creating this difficulty. Maybe the new ownership and personnel will allow these players and manager to feel more stable."

Erik ten Hag's future is up in the air following a dismal run of form of late. The Red Devils have been linked with several managers such as Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter among others.