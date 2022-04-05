“They hardly ever get these decisions wrong” – Former Man City striker claims Cityzens tricked Manchester United into signing Cristiano Ronaldo with ‘chess move'

Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater has claimed that the Cityzens tricked Manchester United into signing Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

The Portuguese superstar made a sensational comeback at Old Trafford in the summer from Juventus. The 37-year-old was strongly linked with a surprise move to Manchester City before eventually moving back to his former club.

A phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson was reportedly the reason why the five-time Ballon d'Or decided to rejoin the Red Devils. However, Goater has insisted that Manchester City played a 'chess move' to push their rivals into signing him.

The 52-year-old has claimed that he does not think Ronaldo at Manchester City 'would have ever worked' as Pep Guardiola's side is 'not about the individual'. Goater told Ladbrokes, as quoted by Express:

“When I saw that news break that he'd signed for them (United), as a Manchester City fan, I thought it was good for us. I don't think City were ever really going to sign Ronaldo. Pep's teams play the way they play because it's about the team, not about the individual - and so I truly don't think it would have ever worked."

“It could be a really smart chess move from City, who have already thought a few steps ahead, maybe with one eye on the next summer transfer window. By forcing United's hand into signing Ronaldo, it's likely to be one less team who are going to go after a striker this summer."

Goater, who currently works as a youth coach at Manchester City, has insisted that he has 'been around the club long enough' to know that they hardly make a 'wrong' decision. The former Bermuda international added:

“Look, I've been around the club long enough to know that they hardly ever get these decisions wrong. Whether that's on the pitch or off it, they have experts across all areas. So I wouldn't be surprised at all if City are making chess moves here that no one else has even thought of.”

Did Manchester City dodge a bullet by not signing Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo?

It wouldn't be fair to say that Cristiano Ronaldo would not have been a success if he had chosen to join Manchester City. Given the number of chances the Cityzens create on a weekly basis, the 37-year-old would have been among the goals at the Etihad.

However, the 37-year-old wouldn't have been a long-term solution for the Cityzens and they are not particularly known to sanction such deals.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been more than decent for a below-par Manchester United this season, having scored 18 goals in 33 games across all competitions. Manchester United's situation could have been a lot worse had they not signed the Portuguese superstar.

