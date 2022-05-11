"They haven’t been great" - Jonathan Woodgate makes bold prediction for Leeds United vs Chelsea 

BBC pundit Jonathan Woodgate is backing his former side Leeds United to prevail in their Premier League clash with Chelsea tonight (May 11).

The Peacocks welcome Thomas Tuchel's side to Elland Road with their top-flight survival hopes on the line. Leeds are down in 18th position with 34 points. They are level with Burnley but have a much weaker goal difference.

Back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal have plunged Jesse Marsch's side into a relegation scramble. They must pick up maximum points from their last three games to ensure safety.

The Peacocks are staring at another potential loss against the Blues. However, the Blues themselves haven't been at their best lately. They have failed to win any of their last three matches.

Woodgate believes this could tilt the balance in Leeds' favor, as the west London side also have one eye on the upcoming FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday.

On BBC Radio Five Live, the 42-year-old was asked how he feels about the future of Leeds. Woodgate responded by saying, as quoted by the Chelsea Chronicle:

“Worried. It’s that tight down there in them areas for the relegation place. (Frank) Lampard’s started to pick up wins and now Jesse Marsch has got this scenario now."

"But, with the form of Chelsea, five points in five games, they haven’t been great. They’ve got a (FA Cup) final on Saturday. I think Leeds will beat Chelsea.”

Leeds are winless in their last seven meetings with the Blues in all competitions, last beating their London rivals in December of 2002.

However, the London outfit have also won just five times at Elland Road in 46 trips - their lowest win record against any side they have faced at least 15 times on the road.

Chelsea still fighting for third place

Chelsea have flattered to deceive in the Premier League this season, with their latest form slump resulting in Champions League qualification getting delayed.

Arsenal are breathing just a point behind them, which means the Blues cannot afford any more setbacks in their push for a third-place finish.

beIN SPORTS @beINSPORTSASIA Are the Blues in a slump? Can they hold on to the third spot with three games left in the season? 🧐



#beINSPORTS #beINChelseaTV Only one win in their last five @premierleague games for third-place @ChelseaFC Are the Blues in a slump? Can they hold on to the third spot with three games left in the season? 🧐 Only one win in their last five @premierleague games for third-place @ChelseaFC 👀 Are the Blues in a slump? Can they hold on to the third spot with three games left in the season? 🧐#beINSPORTS #beINChelseaTV https://t.co/Pk03ER7X2t

The Gunners, though, face Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, with Antonio Conte's side also battling for the last Champions League spot.

At least one of these sides will drop points, which could give the Blues some breathing space if they come away from Yorkshire with all three points.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar