"They haven’t started particularly well" - John Barnes makes bold prediction about Arsenal's Premier League season

Former Liverpool star John Barnes believes Arsenal will not be finishing inside the top four this season after their slow start to the new Premier League season.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets (via Metro), Barnes said he believes Arsenal could finish outside the European positions. However, he feels they will finish between sixth and eighth if the squad can remain confident after their win over Norwich City. Barnes said:

"Of course they can finish outside the European places because they did last year and they haven’t started particularly well. Arsenal won’t break into the top four. They should feel that they can finish between sixth and eighth, but it depends on their confidence over the next few weeks and the results they pick up."

John Barnes believes Arsenal's win over Norwich City could provide them with a launching pad for the rest of their season. Barnes added:

"It was a big result against Norwich City because as much as they should be beating Norwich, having lost their first three games, their confidence was low. Hopefully that can kick start their season because they’re a good side and they have good young players."

The former Liverpool player wants Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Row to play vital roles for Arsenal this season in the Premier League:

"I’d like to see Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka be more prominent this season as you don’t want your young English players playing in a struggling side because their confidence may suffer."

Arsenal have two tricky games coming up in the Premier League

Despite notching up their first win of the new Premier League campaign, Arsenal now face two tricky games in the coming weeks. First, the Gunners travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley. Despite Burnley's poor start to the season, Sean Dyche's men have always been tough to break down at home.

After their trip to Burnley, Arsenal will take on rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby in the Premier League. This could be a make-or-break game for manager Mikel Arteta. Pressure is already mounting on the former Manchester City assistant coach and a couple of bad results could seal his fate as Arsenal boss.

Arsenal made a terrible start to the 2021-22 Premier League season, losing all of their first three games. The Gunners suffered reverses against Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City.

