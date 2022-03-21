"They are head and shoulders above anything else" - Michael Owen names the best attacking partnership in the Premier League

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen feels Harry Kane and Son Heung-min form the best attacking partnership in the Premier League.

The Tottenham Hotspur forwards combined to great effect on Sunday to beat West Ham United 3-1. The South Korean international scored two of Spurs' three goals. Although Kane didn't find the back of the net, he provided the assists for Son's brace.

While West Ham defender Kurt Zouma was responsible for an own goal, the Tottenham pair were once again at the heart of the move. The Frenchman put the ball into his own net while trying to clear Kane's pass for Son.

Son and Kane's form has been crucial to Tottenham's success over the years and this season is proving to be no different.

Praising the chemistry between the two, Owen told Premier League Productions (via HITC):

“Great players have this instinct together. They have this wavelength that just gets it. They have got that between them. They look as if they get on as well. Both of them are brilliant finishers. Both of them are brilliant assisters. These two really are standouts together. They are head and shoulders above anything else in the team and in the league, as a partnership, they are phenomenal.”

After a slow start to the season, Harry Kane has been in fine form of late, scoring 22 goals and creating six more in 41 games across competitions.

His strike partner Son has registered 14 goals and seven assists in 36 games in all competitions this season.

Premier League's top-four race is heating up

The Premier League is now divided into subsets of several plots. The title race between Manchester City and Liverpool is thrilling to say the least. Pep Guardiola's men currently lead the Anfield outfit by just one point with nine games left to play.

There is also an intense relegation battle. Watford and Burnley have realistic chances to swap relegation spots with Everton and Leeds United.

The third narrative is the race for the fourth spot. Chelsea currently occupy the third place with 59 points after 28 games. The Blues are five points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, meanwhile, have realistic hopes of upsetting the odds and finishing fourth at the cost of Arsenal this season.

