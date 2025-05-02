“They help us a lot” - Ruben Amorim names 3 Manchester United stars who helped ‘nervous’ teammates in win vs Athletic Club

Ruben Amorim heaped praise on the experienced Manchester United stars for helping their teammates in their win over Athletic Club on Sunday. He said that Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, and Casemiro helped their 'nervous' teammates grow into the game.
The Red Devils faced Athletic Club at San Mames in the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday. The hosts had a dominant start and created plenty of chances, but failed to capitalize on them. The first 20 minutes saw the likes of Patrick Dorgu and Manuel Ugarte lose possession for Manchester United.
However, they settled in well as the game grew. Ruben Amorim credited Fernandes, Maguire, and Casemiro for helping their teammates. When asked if the trio's experience helped, he said (via Metro):
"I think so, yes. It is a good point. You could feel it especially in the players, players like Ugarte, who has a lot of experience, he was a little bit nervous. Patrick was a little bit nervous.
"This is a semi-final, not a Champions League semi-final but a big final. But these kind of players, Harry, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, they help us a lot."
Once Manchester United gained control, it was smooth sailing for them as they registered a 3-0 win. The second leg at Old Trafford will take place next Thursday, May 8.
Ruben Amorim urges Manchester United players to remain focused ahead of second leg
With a comprehensive 3-0 win, the Red Devils have one foot in the final of the UEFA Europa League this season. However, Ruben Amorim has asserted that they need to be focused because things can change in the second leg. He said (via Metro):
"I think they have to think about the second leg. And they have to think more about the first 20 minutes than the rest of the game because the game is going to be really tough.
"There is no away goals so anything can change and that is my message to the players, and we have to think now about Brentford and then the second leg."
Manchester United opened the scoring in the 30th minute through Casemiro. Dani Vivian was then sent off for Athletic Club in the 35th minute, and the visitors were awarded a penalty. Bruno Fernandes converted it before scoring another goal in the 45th minute.
Before the second leg, United will face Brentford away in the Premier League on Sunday, May 4.