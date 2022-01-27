"They all helped me a lot to fit in"- Arsenal linked PSG man talks about his future at the Parisian club

Georginio Wijnaldum has confirmed he is happy at PSG amid interest from Arsenal. The Dutchman is staying at the French side and is not looking for a move away this month.

The former Liverpool star joined PSG last summer and had a tough start to his career. He was linked with moves away from the club but has not rebuffed all claims made in the media.

Hadrien Grenier @hadrien_grenier Pour Georginio Wijnaldum : objectif d’effectuer son retour avec le groupe la semaine prochaine. En attendant, il a débuté la phase de reprise sur le terrain, annonce le PSG. Pour Georginio Wijnaldum : objectif d’effectuer son retour avec le groupe la semaine prochaine. En attendant, il a débuté la phase de reprise sur le terrain, annonce le PSG. 🔴 Pour Georginio Wijnaldum : objectif d’effectuer son retour avec le groupe la semaine prochaine. En attendant, il a débuté la phase de reprise sur le terrain, annonce le PSG. 🇳🇱

Speaking on PSG's Twitch channel, Wijnaldum admitted his teammates have helped him settle at PSG and that he is learning French to communicate better with them. He said:

"My integration went well. I arrived at a new club, a new league. I learn every day from my teammates and the staff. They all helped me a lot to fit in. We get to know each other a little more every day. I'm learning French too, it's important for my integration."

Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip OFFICIAL: Juan Bernat & Alexandre Letellier are back in PSG training. Neymar returned to running today. Gianluigi Donnarumma continues gym work & Georginio Wijnaldum is expected back in squad training next week. OFFICIAL: Juan Bernat & Alexandre Letellier are back in PSG training. Neymar returned to running today. Gianluigi Donnarumma continues gym work & Georginio Wijnaldum is expected back in squad training next week.

Continuing to talk about his recent injury, Wijnaldum added:

"I knew right away that it was a bit serious. Now I'm better but the recovery time varies for each player. During the recovery process, I work very hard, even more than normal."

The Dutchman is currently out of action and no return date has been confirmed.

Wijnaldum was unhappy with his situation at PSG

Georginio Wijnaldum admitted earlier this season that he was not happy with his situation in Paris. The Dutchman told NOS that he wanted to play more, but the rotation was not helping him settle.

"I can't say I'm completely happy, because the situation is not what I wanted. But that's football and I'll have to learn to deal with that. I'm a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to turn it around."

"I have played a lot in recent years, was always fit and also did very well. This is something different and that takes getting used to. I was really looking forward to the new step and then this happens. It is very difficult."

Also Read Article Continues below

Arsenal and Newcastle United were linked with the former Liverpool midfielder this month. Barcelona were keen on signing him in the summer, but he opted to join The Parisians at the last moment.

Edited by Arnav