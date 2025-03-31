  • home icon
  • “They were my heroes” - Pedri speaks on comparison with Barcelona legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta

“They were my heroes” - Pedri speaks on comparison with Barcelona legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Modified Mar 31, 2025 21:05 GMT
L to R: Xavi, Andres Iniesta, and Pedri (All images sourced from Getty)

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has shared his thoughts about being compared to club legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta. The youngster has been likened to the legendary midfielders for his exceptional ball control and playmaking capabilities.

Pedri signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2019 from Las Palmas for a reported €23 million. The Spaniard has made 187 appearances for the club, recording 25 goals and 20 assists across competitions. The 22-year-old is often considered among the best midfielders of the new generation owing to his exceptional playmaking style and passing accuracy.

Under Hansi Flick, Pedri has been a regular starter for Barcelona and has arguably been having one of his best seasons. He is an integral part of the Catalans' form this season with five goals and seven assists in 44 outings across competitions.

In an interview with TV3, Pedri was asked to share his thoughts on the frequent comparisons to Xavi and Andres Iniesta. Both midfielders are Barcelona legends and formed one of the best midfield trios of all time with Sergio Busquets at the club. Addressing the comparisons, Pedri said (via Barca Universal):

"It’s amazing to be compared to them. They were my heroes growing up, along with Busquets. But they defined an era and won so many titles. I still have a long way to go to be even a small part of what they were."
Pedri was coached by Xavi between 2021 and 2024. Together, they won one LaLiga and one Supercopa de España title. The 22-year-old sports the iconic number eight shirt at Barcelona, which was worn by Andres Iniesta.

When Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta said he hopes Pedri is "better than me"

Iniesta - Source: Getty
Iniesta - Source: Getty

In an interview via Barca Universal in January, Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta said he hopes Pedri turns out to be a better player than him. He also outlined what he wants his boyhood side to achieve and said:

"Is Pedri like me? I hope he is better than me. We want the best for our team and we wish them the best and that we win titles and glory again, this year we want the Champions League."

Andres Iniesta was a part of the golden generation of La Blaugrana, having won two trebles with them in the 2008-09 and the 2014-15 seasons. He rose from the Catalans' youth academy, La Masia, and spent 16 seasons with the senior team between 2002 and 2018.

The former Spain international won 32 titles with the Catalans, which is second only to Lionel Messi's club record of 35 titles. These include four UEFA Champions League titles, nine LaLiga titles, and six Copas del Rey. Iniesta recorded 57 goals and 135 assists in 674 appearances for his boyhood side across competitions.

Edited by Arshit Garg
