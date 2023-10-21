"They are huge in terms of revenue" - Mercedes F1 boss tells Manchester United what to expect from Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff has told Manchester United what to expect from Sir. Jim Ratcliffe, who's expected to purchase a minority stake in the club in the coming weeks. Wolff reckons the Englishman would be a positive addition for the club and expects him to put his character and resources behind it.

Recall that Sir. Jim Ratcliffe is now in pole position to acquire 25% stake at Manchester United after his main rival Sheikh Jassim pulled out of the race to acquire the club.

However, buying 25% stake means that the English billionaire would only have a minority stake at the club. Gans are unsure how much power he'd have at his disposal and how much he could do to help the club improve both on and off the field.

Meanwhile, Ratcliffe's co-owner at Mercedes Wolff, Toto Wolff, has come out to back his partner. At a press conference on Friday (October 20), the Mercedes F1 chief told the Red Devils supporters what to expect from the British billionaire if he completes his purchase of the minority stake at the club.

"Jim and his partners Andy (Currie) and John (Reece), they are first of all very complimentary (of each other), and this is a noted organisation," he said via Sky Sports.

"They are huge in terms of revenue and profit, and decisions are being made quickly, three bullet points on a page and here we go. With Jim all the b******* is cut out and wherever he gets his power and his resource and his character behind it, it will be a benefit for any team.

"Given he is a Manchester boy, he has the resource that is needed. His heart is in the right place for this team, and I am sure he can be very creative for Manchester United, and, with us, he has been a fantastic shareholder, a good sounding board and sparring partner for myself," he added.

What are Manchester United up to this season?

Manchester United seem to be affected by off-field distractions this season as their performances have been nothing to write home about so far. They're technically out of the Premier League title race and will need a rapid turnaround to get back on track.

The Red Devils are tenth with 12 points from eight games, having won four and lost as many games in the top flight. They've also started poorly in Europe, having lost their opening two games in the UEFA Champions League.

Erik Ten Hag's men, though, are alive in the EFL Cup, where they beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in their opener.