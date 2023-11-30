"They are so inconsistent" - Chris Sutton makes brave prediction for Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Chris Sutton has backed Chelsea to beat Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend in the Premier League. He believes that the Blues will be the fresher of the two sides as they did not have a mid-week game while the away side traveled to Greece to face AEK Athens in the Europa League.

In his BBC prediction column, Sutton claimed that he has no idea what to expect from Chelsea every week. He added that they are inconsistent and added that it is the same with Brighton.

He wrote:

"I just have to laugh when I think about trying to make a prediction here. I say every week how I have no idea what to expect from Chelsea, and every week I get it wrong. They are so inconsistent, while Brighton are not exactly easy to call at the moment either, because they concede so many goals."

He added:

"I will be right about Chēlsea at some point, though, and this time I am thinking they surely have to respond after they lost so heavily at Newcastle. Brighton play AEK Athens in Greece on Thursday night and, because of that, I am going to go with Mauricio Pochettino's side to edge a high-scoring game... so stand by for a 0-0 draw that is last on MOTD2."

The Blues are 10th in the Premier League table with 16 points from 13 matches. The Seagulls are not at their best as well, but have 22 points from their 13 matches, sitting eighth in the table.

Paul Merson predicts draw between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion

Paul Merson was making his prediction on Sportskeeda earlier on Thursday (November 30) when he claimed that Chelsea will draw their match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

He also echoed Chris Sutton's comments about the two clubs and stated that they are inconsistent and unpredictable. Merson predicted a 2-2 scoreline and wrote:

"This one could go anywhere. It’s a hard game to call. You just don’t know what you’re gonna get with Chelsea. I thought they were the better team but they just didn’t turn up for the second half. It’s the same with Brighton. You never know what you’re going to get. They haven’t won too many games in the last seven or eight. Lewis Dunk will be a huge miss after getting sent off against Forest. This will be a tightly contested affair."

