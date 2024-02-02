"They are inconsistent" – Dimitar Berbatov makes bold claim as he predicts result of Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ex-Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur star Dimitar Berbatov has predicted a 1-0 win for Chelsea in their league clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers this Sunday (February 4).

The Blues, who recently slumped to a 4-1 defeat at Liverpool, are currently 10th in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 31 points from 22 matches. Wolves, on the other hand, are in 11th spot with 29 points.

In his exclusive column for the Metro, Berbatov backed Chelsea to get the better of Gary O'Neil's outfit at home this weekend. He wrote:

"As unpredictable as Chelsea are, they do play good football sometimes because they have special players. They are inconsistent though, just like Manchester United this season. Look at the game at Anfield, Liverpool smashed them. But in this game, Chelsea have a good opportunity to win it at home."

The Blues, who have won five of their last eight overall outings, failed to defeat the Molineux Stadium side earlier this season. They crashed to a 2-1 defeat at Wolves in December last year as Mario Lemina, Matt Doherty, and Christopher Nkunku all netted a goal apiece.

As for the head-to-head record, Mauricio Pochettino's outfit have won just three of their last 11 league meetings against Wolves. They have lost four times and drawn four games in the aforesaid period of time.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez's father says midfielder is frustrated by team's struggles

Speaking recently to Mexican news website ESTO, Enzo Fernandez's father Don Raul suggested that his son has grown frustrated with Chelsea's topsy-turvy form. He said (h/t Sport Witness):

"He feels a bit frustrated because he was always a winner, so going through these moments is not easy. I tell him to stay calm, don't read social media, keep training and things will get better. So much so that they are going to play in the final of one of the cups in England against Liverpool."

Shedding further light on the Argentine star's mentality, Raul continued:

"I tell him that the team is going to make it. One more year and he'll be fine, they'll be better. So, well, keep fighting because he never got hung up on his titles, I tell him never to lose his humility, always working double shifts, training at the club. When he goes home he trains with a private trainer, taking care of his food, sleeping the hours he needs to sleep, and that's what I tell him."

Since arriving in a £107 million deal from Benfica last January, Fernandez has won just 11 of his 37 Premier League appearances. The 23-year-old has registered two goals and three assists in the league so far.

Overall, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has scored five goals and provided three assists in 49 matches across competitions for Chelsea.