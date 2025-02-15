"They insisted on the proposal" - Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm opens up on concrete interest from Barcelona and failed move to the Catalan giants

Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm has opened up on Barcelona's push to sign him in 2008 and why the move never panned out. That period was notably the beginning of the Catalan giants' era of dominance, as they went on to win the sextuple and enjoy a remarkable run of trophy-laden years.

They might have enjoyed this period alongside Lahm, who was on the verge of a move to the club. President Joan Laporta had been heavily invested in the versatile full-back, but Lahm chose to continue his career at Bayern Munich. Speaking about that period in an interview with Abendzeitung (via Barca Universal), the full-back said:

“In 2008 I had an offer from FC Barcelona. They insisted on the proposal. That was a recognition, but for me, there was nothing better than achieving maximum success with the club where I grew up and where I was later captain."

Indeed, Lahm did enjoy brilliant success in Germany with the Bavarians. In the decade he spent at the club, he won the Bundesliga eight times and won the DFB Pokal six times. He also won the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Lahm advises Barcelona target to remain at Bayern Munich and become captain

Philipp Lahm has advised Barcelona target Joshua Kimmich to remain at Bayern Munich and potentially become the captain of the club. It is public knowledge that the Blaugrana are interested in signing Kimmich, whose contract in Bavaria will potentially expire this summer.

Kimmich has also been linked to join Real Madrid, with European clubs across the board seeking out his versatility and experience. However, Lahm believes that Kimmich should stay put at Bayern and be appointed captain. He said (via Barca Universal):

“He’s been at the club for quite some time, he plays regularly and therefore he’s an important player. In reality, the logical thing to do is to appoint him captain. Of course, first he will have to renew his contract and then the coach will decide."

If Bayern are able to keep hold of Kimmich, then Barcelona will be forced to look elsewhere for a talented, world-class midfielder. It happened in 2008, with Lahm staying put in Germany, and the Bayern legend will hope that Kimmich makes a similar decision.

