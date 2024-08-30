"They just dominate teams" - Chris Sutton makes big scoreline prediction for West Ham United vs Manchester City

Chris Sutton has predicted that Manchester City will beat West Ham United 3-1 in their Premier League clash at the London Stadium on Saturday (August 31). The former Chelsea striker reckons City are too dominant at the moment and he doesn't see them losing.

Sutton added that he wants to see Nicklas Fullkrug start for the Hammers but believes Michail Antonio will start against City. While he predicted that David Moyes' side would find the back of the net, Sutton is backing City to score more goals. In his prediction for BBC, Sutton wrote:

"I can't see anyone stopping Man City at this time, they just dominate teams, dominate games. I think that City will win this one."

He added:

"West Ham, it looks like Michael Antonio will lead the line. I love Niklas Fullkrug and would love to see him get a start, I don't know whether he will because Antonio was on the bench in the League Cup. I think West Ham will score but I think Man City will score more."

Manchester City, the reigning English champions, have started the 2024-25 season in style. They are leading the league table with six points from two games. City's talismanic striker Erling Haaland is also in fiery form and has scored four goals in two league games.

West Ham, meanwhile, are ninth with three points from two games. Last season, the London club lost both league games against City by a score of 3-1, and Sutton is predicting the same outcome in this weekend's game.

Pundit highlights how West Ham can expose Manchester City

Manchester City have a complete team and can hang in wherever the game goes. However, Pundit Scott Minto believes City are vulnerable in one particular area — counter-attack situations.

Minto has backed West Ham United to use their pace and score against City. Minto also wants Nicklas Fullkrug start and see how the German does in the Premier League. Minto told talkSPORT (via Manchester City News):

“West Ham have pace, especially in the likes of Jarrod Bowen. I’m fascinated to see whether [Niclas] Fullkrug is going to start. I think now at some point, I’d like to see him playing for West Ham in the Premier League."

Jule Lopetegui's side lost 2-1 against Aston Villa on the opening matchday before beating Crystal Palace 2-0. The Hammers will look to continue their scoring streak against the Cityzens.

