"They just don’t get it" - Gary Neville describes US investment into English football as 'clear and present danger' after Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's recent comments 

Former England international Gary Neville believes the investment of American businesspeople into English football is a persistent threat after Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's recent comments.

He said that the Premier League authorities must unite against this 'clear and present danger' and bring in a regulatory authority to keep a check.

Gary Neville @GNev2 I keep saying it but the quicker we get the Regulator in the better. US investment into English football is a clear and present danger to the pyramid and fabric of the game. They just don't get it and think differently. They also don't stop till they get what they want! 🛑

The Todd Boehly-Clearlake consortium completed their takeover of Chelsea, succeeding Roman Abramovich as the club's owner with a bid of £4.25 billion.

The former England defender took to Twitter to demand regulatory authority to keep a check over American investment in the league. Neville said:

Neville believes American owners are less inclined towards the betterment of the league and are more concerned about making profits.The former Manchester United skipper's concerns about rising American investment in the Premier League grew more after recent comments by Boehly.

Speaking on Tuesday at the SALT forum, Boehly claimed that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne are Chelsea's academy products. Many football pundits and football fans criticized the American businessman for not knowing enough about the history of his own club.

Speaking highly about Chelsea's academy, Boehly said:

''We have one of the best academies in the world. So if you look at what our academy has developed, our academy has developed Mo Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, more recently Tammy Abraham, Reece James, Mason Mount, Trevoh Chalobah.''

However, neither Salah nor De Bruyne are Chelsea's academy products. The Blues signed the Egypt international from Swiss club Basel while De Bruyne was brought in from Belgian club Genk.

Manchester United fans have also united against their American owners, the Glazers family, after disastrous results over the years on and off the pitch. Gary Neville's suspicions against American owners in the Premier League are also due to the situation of his former club.

Chelsea fans plan to applaud former manager Thomas Tuchel in their Champions League match on Wednesday

Chelsea fans have planned a to applaud their former manager Thomas Tuchel in the 21st minute of their game against RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday (September 14). This is according to the fan group We Are The Shed on Twitter.

Pys @CFCPys #CFC Chelsea fans are encouraged to stand and applaud on the 21st minute of tonight’s match (the year Chelsea won the UCL) to say Thank you to Thomas Tuchel. ( @WeAre_TheShed Chelsea fans are encouraged to stand and applaud on the 21st minute of tonight’s match (the year Chelsea won the UCL) to say Thank you to Thomas Tuchel. (@WeAre_TheShed) #CFC https://t.co/S6YsLiUtDz

Tuchel led his team to Champions League glory in 2021. Hence, the fans have picked the 21st minute of the game to pay their respects to their former manager.

The German manager was sacked last week after losing his first Champions League group stage match against Dinamo Zagreb. Tuchel was not even given a formal farewell despite winning many trophies with the English club.

