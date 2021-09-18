"They just get on with the job" - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains how Manchester United players are dealing with Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford this summer.

United capped off a brilliant transfer window last month by signing Cristiano Ronaldo on August 27. Ronaldo's arrival has provided the club with a much-needed boost for the new season. He has hit the ground running at Old Trafford, scoring thrice in two games.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference against West Ham United, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked how the team was coping with the added pressure. The United boss replied:

"Life is normal. We have signed a good player. Of course, there will be a lot of attention around Cristiano (Ronaldo). He copes with it, and the players (the rest of the squad) are just getting on with the job."

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball How are Manchester United coping with the pressure of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival? How are Manchester United coping with the pressure of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival? https://t.co/cYyrR0kEkJ

He went on to add:

"It was a big occasion last week (versus Newcastle United). The crowd were back, feeling excited. I thought we did really well; we handled the situation. And of course, Cristiano (Ronaldo) delivered."

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club after a 12-year hiatus has galvanised the squad, fans, and the general atmosphere around the club. With domestic rivals like Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea hitting form, United were desperately in need of a difference-maker of their own. They have that now with Cristiano Ronaldo.

He is easily the biggest star in football right now, alongside Lionel Messi. Hence, the arrival of Ronaldo at Old Trafford has brought with it a lot of extra attention as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo is off to a great start at Manchester United

Ronaldo has joined Manchester United on a two-year deal, with the option of a third year. The 36-year-old forward is off to a fine start at Old Trafford.

His second debut for United came against Newcastle United last weekend at Old Trafford. The Portuguese captain scored a brace to help Manchester United seal a 4-1 win over the Magpies. Ronaldo also scored in United's 2-1 defeat at Young Boys in their 2021-22 Champions League opener.

Manchester United fans saw the best of Ronaldo during his six-year spell at the club between 2003 and 2009. He scored 118 goals in 292 games, winning numerous trophies and a Ballon d'Or award.

Also Read

However, his game has evolved now, as he is no longer the flashy winger who joined the club in 2003. His game has matured, and Ronaldo is now one of the most lethal forwards in the game.

He is expected to lead the line at United and score goals to help the club challenge for the Premier League and Champions League titles. Manchester United fans have an interesting season to look forward to.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Bhargav