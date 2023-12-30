"They just looked a bit different" - Mark Lawrenson makes bold claims while predicting result of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

Pundit Mark Lawrenson reckons Manchester United will beat Nottingham Forest in their Premier League clash at City Ground on Saturday, December 30.

The Red Devils come into the game on the back of a thrilling 3-2 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford in midweek. John McGinn (21') and Leander Dendoncker (26') gave the visitors a 2-0 lead going into half-time. However, a brace from Alejandro Garnacho (59', 71') and Rasmus Hojlund's first Premier League goal for the club secured all three points for United.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, beat Newcastle United 3-1 at St. James' Park in their last game. A hat-trick from Chris Wood (45+1', 53', 60') against his former side helped the Tricky Trees comeback from an Alexander Isak penalty (23').

Writing in his column for Paddy Power, Lawrenson predicted Manchester United to beat Nottingham despite their excellent performance against Newcastle. He wrote:

"I wonder if that comeback for Manchester United against Aston Villa might be a turning point in their season. As well as they played in that second half, they were helped by Villa’s tactics. United need to improve their away form and they just looked a bit different on Wednesday night."

Prediction: 1-2

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest played out a thriller in the reverse fixture

The Red Devils hosted Nottingham Forest in their third Premier League game of the season on August 26. They came into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. The Tricky Trees, meanwhile, had beaten Sheffield United 2-1 at home.

Manchester United shockingly found themselves 2-0 down within four minutes. Taiwo Awoniyi opened the scoring in the second minute before Willy Boly doubled it two minutes later. Christian Eriksen scored in the 17th minute to ensure the hosts went into halftime just a goal behind.

Erik ten Hag's side dominated the proceedings in the second half and restored parity in the 52nd minute via Casemiro. Joe Worrall then received a red card in the 67th minute for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity to Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils then received a penalty in the 76th minute for a challenge on Marcus Rashford. Fernandes converted from the spot to secure a big win for the hosts.

Overall, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest have faced off 82 times, with United winning 44 games, losing 21 and drawing 17.