"They were just a mess against Palace" - Mark Lawrenson makes score prediction for Manchester United v Arsenal

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted that Manchester United will be in for another thrashing when they take on Arsenal this Sunday (May 12). The 66-year-old predicted that title-chasers Gunners will win the clash 3-0.

Lawrenson criticized United for their performance against Crystal Palace on Monday. The Red Devils suffered yet another humiliating defeat, conceding four unanswered goals against the Eagles at the Selhurst Stadium.

The former Liverpool star feels Manchester United's game against Arsenal will be another test for the club, despite Erik ten Hag having an almost fully-fit squad for perhaps the first time this season. The Dutch tactician has said that Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez will be available for the upcoming games.

Despite having fit players at his disposal, Lawrenson stated that Ten Hag will have his hands full at Old Trafford on Sunday.

He said (via PaddyPower):

"I don’t know who’s going to play at the back for Manchester United or whether they’ve got someone coming back to fitness, but they were just a mess against Palace. What I couldn’t understand was, if you’ve got no centre backs you’ve just got to play defensively and hope your three lads up front can nick a goal but there was none of that they were just wide open."

Lawrenson also criticized Casemiro for his performance against Crystal Palace. The Brazilian has been playing out of position as a central defender, due to injuries to other players. He was dribbled past eight times against the Eagles and was culpable for two out of four goals that United conceded.

Lawrenson said that he felt "sorry" for the Brazilian. He said:

"As poor as Casemiro was I felt a bit sorry for him because he got massive blame and everybody knows he can’t run! That’s football, but I’ll got for a comfortable Arsenal away win – hopefully! Manchester United 0-3 Arsenal."

Manchester United have three games remaining in the season. Following their game against Arsenal, their subsequent games are against Newcastle United (May 15) and Brighton & Hove Albion (May 19).

Arsenal's clash against Manchester United may be a title decider

The Gunners will face the Red Devils off the back of four consecutive wins. Mikel Arteta's men have been on top form once again this season despite a few hiccups.

The north London club are currently atop the Premier League table with 83 points after 36 games, having won 26, drawn five and lost as many.

Manchester City have 82 points but have played a game less. Should they win their remaining games, they'll be crowned champions for a fourth consecutive season.

The Gunners will be hoping that the Cityzens drop points in their subsequent games. On the flip side, should Arsenal lose their game against Manchester United, they'll give an unassailable lead to Pep Guardiola's men in the race for the title.

As for the Old Trafford club, Erik ten Hag's future at the helm of the club might depend on their remaining games. Their FA Cup final against arch-rivals City on May 25 will be little consolation if they fail to secure European qualification this season.