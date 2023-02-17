"They just need to find a way" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for game between Aston Villa and Arsenal

Pundit Chris Sutton has come out to back Arsenal to secure a win against Aston Villa when both sides meet in the ongoing Premier League on Saturday, February 18.

The Gunners are currently without a win in their last four games across all competitions and will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Villa. Mikel Arteta's side recently surrendered their lead at the top of the Premier League table after losing at home to Manchester City.

The Citizens secured a 3-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium and have now put themselves in the driving seat of the title race.

Arsenal, who are now second on the log, although on goal difference, will be hoping to make an immediate response against Unai Emery's Villa team. The Spanish tactician will also be hoping to inflict even more damage on Arsenal's title ambitions when he welcomes his former team to Villa Park tomorrow.

Speaking ahead of the early kick-off on Saturday, pundit Chris Sutton revealed that Aston Villa could be a difficult opponent for Arteta's side. He further went on to state that for the sake of the title race, he expects the Gunners to find a way against their opponents.

"I really want there to be a title race and Arsenal need to hang on there," he told the BBC. "It is just their luck that they really need a win this weekend, and they are up against a manager who was derided by their fans.

"This would be the perfect time for Emery to stick the boot in by getting a result for Vill

Sutton continued:

"This has turned into a crucial game for Arsenal, who are without a win in four matches in all competitions. It doesn't really matter how well the Gunners play here, though. They just need to find a way to win.

"It's really important for their manager and the fans, but also the players too. They are a young team who had a fantastic first half of the season, but the longer they go without a victory, the more pressure they will come unde

Chris Sutton expects Aston Villa to cause Arsenal troubles, but backs the Gunners to win

The BBC pundit has revealed Villa could turn out to be a stiff opposition for Mikel Arteta's team this weekend. Sutton sighted Villa's performance against Manchester City as an example of what the Gunners could face at Villa Park.

In his words, as seen on the BBC, he said:

"Villa will be awkward opponents, however, as they showed when they played City on Sunday. They carried a threat in the second half and could have made it a tense finish."

He continued:

"I can see them causing Arsenal problems too and my head is telling me this will be a draw, but I am going to follow my heart - and my heart wants there to be a title race this season."

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are stationed in 11th position with 28 points from 22 games and will hope to secure three important points against the Gunners.

