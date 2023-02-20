"They just need to watch that" - Gary Neville urges Arsenal to solve 'important' problem if they want to win the Premier League

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Arsenal need to shore up their defense if they want to lift the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners conceded just 14 goals in their first 18 league matches of the campaign. However, they have since let in nine goals in their last five contests in the competition and have not kept a clean sheet since January 15.

Arsenal still hold the second-best defensive record in the Premier League this term, with only Newcastle United ahead of them (15 goals conceded). However, Neville believes Mikel Arteta needs to sort out his team's issues at the back if they are to win the league title.

The eight-time Premier League winner said on "The Gary Neville Podcast" (as quoted by HITC):

“They’ve conceded 10 goals in the last six games [across competitions]. I would say they need to stop conceding goals because one of the traits on a run-in is, if you’re conceding goals and teams feel like they have a chance, it’s very difficult to win a league, so they just need to watch that.”

Neville added:

“If they can just think about, in this next week or this next period, getting back to clean sheets – it’s really important.”

It's worth noting that Arsenal have played Manchester City and Manchester United in their last five league matches, shipping five goals across those two games. Arteta is likely to be more concerned about conceding a goal apiece to Everton and Brentford, as well as two over the weekend against Aston Villa.

Arsenal will be back in action against Leicester City next week after dramatic weekend

This past weekend proved to be a rollercoaster ride for Arsenal fans. They saw their team fall 1-0 and 2-1 down away to Aston Villa before eventually scoring twice in second-half stoppage time to win 4-2.

Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on the same day then saw the Gunners move back to the summit of the Premier League table. They now have 54 points from 23 matches and are two clear of City, who have played one game more.

Mikel Arteta's troops will now look to capitalize further on the Citizens' slip-up when they visit Leicester City on Saturday, February 25. The Foxes suffered a 3-0 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford in their last game, snapping a four-match unbeaten run across competitions.

Arsenal will once again play before Manchester City, who will face AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium later on Saturday.

