"They just can't seem to get rid of them" - Mark Lawrenson makes interesting scoreline prediction for Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Football pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted the outcome of the upcoming Premier League game between Newcastle United and Manchester United. The game will be played at the St. James' Park on Saturday, December 2.

He believes Newcastle will return to winning ways after a controversial handball decision against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League restricted them to a 1-1 draw midweek.

Lawrenson also commented on Erik ten Hag's side's defensive performance against Galatasaray which saw them surrender a 3-1 lead to end with just a point. He wrote in his Paddy Power column:

"Newcastle were robbed, that handball decision was ridiculous against Paris St Germain and Manchester United’s defensive frailties were on display against Galatasaray yet again. They just can’t seem to get rid of them."

Predicting the scoreline, he added:

"Newcastle 2-1 Manchester United."

Newcastle United are currently seventh in the league table with 23 points after 13 games. Manchester United have a point more in as many matches and are sixth on the table.

The winner of this upcoming fixture will overtake Tottenham Hotspur, who are fifth on the table if the north London side lose their league game against Manchester City.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag backs Andre Onana after Champions League disappointment

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed goalkeeper Andre Onana after the goalkeeper's horror show against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Onana was potentially at fault for two of the Turkish side's three goals in the game which finished 3-3 and made the Red Devils' path to the tournament's knockouts even more difficult.

He told the media ahead of the Newcastle encounter (via GOAL):

“If you analyze it well then you see he is the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats. He’s doing well. Also, he knows that in the Champions League he makes some mistakes, but all over you see the first five months he is doing particularly well.”

He added how the Cameroon international bounced back after previous setbacks, saying:

“You have seen how he is reacting on a bad performance like in (Bayern) Munich. At Burnley (three days later) he was outstanding. He is a strong character, he is a personality and he will deal with it.”

Ten Hag will hope his side manage to maintain their league form where they have won five of their last six games.