"They just seem to have got their mojo back" - Mark Lawrenson makes big prediction for Arsenal vs Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has backed Arsenal to beat his former club in the Premier League at the Emirates on Sunday, February 4.

Lawrenson saiad that Arsenal might be able to find the formula to beat Liverpool who have looked good recently, with Gabriel Jesus returning to form, which could hurt Jurgen Klopp's side.

Predictinf a 2-1 win for Mikel Arteta's side, Lawrenson told Paddy Power:

"For once I’m going to go against Liverpool, I think Arsenal might beat them. They just seem to have got their mojo back a little bit, and Gabriel Jesus is starting to look a player again.

"Liverpool rolled them over in the FA Cup the other day but, in all honesty, Arsenal should have been two or three up in the first 20 minutes. I’m going for Arsenal to win, though it hurts me to say it!"

Jurgen Klopp's side lead the standings with 51 points in 22 games and have a five-point lead over Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal are level on points with City but behind on goal difference, having played a game more. Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are fourth and fifth respectively, trailing Klopp's side by eight points.

Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez returns to training ahead of Arsenal game

The Reds have reportedly received a major fitness boost ahead of their Premier League trip to Arsenal on Sunday (February 4).

Attacker Darwin Nunez was spotted in training after sustaining a foot injury in the midweek 4-1 league win at home to Chelsea. Klopp had said that he was unsure whether the Uruguay international could play a part against the Gunners on Sunday:

“I don’t know if Darwin is available or not because after 20 minutes somebody stepped on his foot, and it was very painful after the game.

"So, nothing broke, X-ray clear, but (it is) swollen, and we have to see if he can get his foot back into a boot or not because we all know that takes time. I did not see him this morning, so we have to wait a little bit.”

Nunez has been a key player for Liverpool this season, bagging 11 goals and as many assists in 34 games across competitions. The attacker created an unwanted Premier League record in the Chelsea win, becoming the first player to hit the woodwork four times in a game.

