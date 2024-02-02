Liverpool given boost as star player spotted in team training ahead of Arsenal fixture

Liverpool have received a boost ahead of their Premier League trip to Arsenal on Sunday (February 4).

Striker Darwin Nunez - who sustained a foot injury in the midweek 4-1 league win at home to Chelsea - has been spotted in team training. The Uruguyan striker registered an unwanted Premier League record in that game, becoming the first player to hit the woodwork four times, including a missed penalty.

Manager Jurgen Klopp sounded unsure about Nunez's availability for the Gunners game, saying in a press conference earlier on Friday:

“I don’t know if Darwin is available or not because after 20 minutes somebody stepped on his foot, and it was very painful after the game.

“So, nothing broke, X-ray clear, but (it is) swollen, and we have to see if he can get his foot back into a boot or not because we all know that takes time. I did not see him this morning, so we have to wait a little bit.”

However, ECHO has reported that Nunez was spotted in training at the Reds' AXA Centre later in the day, which means he could play some role in the weekend clash with the Gunners.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez tipped to score consistently

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez made news for the wrong reasons in the midweek Chelsea win. Although his team scored four on the night - from as many different players - the Uruguayan was not one of them.

However, former England striker Gary Lineker has tipped Nunez to start scoring consistently, noting that the player tends to get into good goalscoring positions often:

"Yes, he is missing a lot of chances, but he gets in positions to miss those chances as much as anyone in the league, and I just have a sense that it will come right for him," said Lineker (on the Rest is Football podcast).

"He may or may not be the greatest natural finisher that we’ve seen, but his movement is exceptional. He’s incredibly quick, and he gets a lot of chances. Goalscorers will tell you, if you get a lot of chances, eventually, if you’re any good, you will score goals.”

The Liverpool attacker has 11 goals across competitions this season, including seven in the league. Jurgen Klopp's men are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City (46) after 22 games, having played a game more.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here