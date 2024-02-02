"If you’re any good, you will score goals" - Gary Lineker backs Liverpool star Darwin Nunez to score consistently after setting unwanted PL record

Former England striker Gary Lineker has urged Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez to score consistently after setting an unwanted record in the 4-1 Premier League home win over Chelsea in midweek.

Four different players scored at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp's side vanquished the Blues with a rousing win. But Nunez - who missed a penalty before half-time - wasn't one of them.

In fact, the Uruguayan struck the woodwork four times in the game - including the missed penalty - setting a Premier League record. Nunez has scored 11 times across competitions this season, including seven in the league, but the ball just wouldn't go in for the Uruguayan against Chelsea.

On The Rest is Football podcast (as per Mirror), Lineker admitted that Nunez tends to miss a lot of chances but that he gets into good goalscoring positions, so the goals may not be too far away:

"Yes, he is missing a lot of chances, but he gets in positions to miss those chances as much as anyone in the league, and I just have a sense that it will come right for him.

“I think there’s something in Nunez. Us strikers, there are times in the game where you do miss, but the key is to not shy away from getting in there again, and he did that. Even with the penalty kick, even though he missed it, he was prepared to stand up because he knows it’s a chance to score, so, therefore, it will turn.

Lineker concluded:

"He may or may not be the greatest natural finisher that we’ve seen, but his movement is exceptional. He’s incredibly quick, and he gets a lot of chances. Goalscorers will tell you, if you get a lot of chances, eventually, if you’re any good, you will score goals.”

The Premier League leaders are next in action at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (February 4).

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez unsure for Arsenal clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez could be unavailable for the Premier League clash at Arsenal this weekend.

The Uruguayan injured his foot during the Chelsea win in midweek. In his press conference ahead of the Gunners clash, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said (as per the club's website):

“I don’t know if Darwin is available or not because after 20 minutes somebody stepped on his foot, and it was very painful after the game.

“So, nothing broke, X-ray clear, but (it is) swollen, and we have to see if he can get his foot back into a boot or not because we all know that takes time. I did not see him this morning, so we have to wait a little bit.”

Liverpool, eyeing an unprecedented quadruple, take on Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on February 25.

