Chris Sutton reckons Manchester United will get their season back on track with a win against Burnley on Saturday (September 23).

Erik ten Hag's men have started the season poorly with three defeats in five league games. They also suffered a 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday on their return to the UEFA Champions League.

There were glimpses of promise in the loss to the Bundesliga champions, as the Red Devils showed spirit. However, sloppy defending and a terrible mistake from goalkeeper Andre Onana led to their fourth defeat across competitions - third on the trot - this season.

Sutton, though, has backed Manchester United to snap their losing streak with a win at Turf Moor. He insists it's a must-win game for Ten Hag and his side, telling BBC Sport:

"This is a must-win game for Manchester United, and also a high-pressure one - particularly for their manager Eric ten Hag to get the doubters off his back.

"Essentially, United need some good performances as well as some points. So far, they just haven't been up to the standard required."

Burnley have started the season disappointingly following their impressive promotion from the EFL Championship. Vincent Kompany's Clarets are yet to win this season, losing three of their four league games.

Sutton says it's inconceivable that Manchester United will drop any points at Turf Moor:

"It feels unimaginable that they will lose again, for the fourth time in a row in all competitions, but they should not be dropping points at Turf Moor - full-stop."

The Premier League legend has doubts about Burnley defensively and reckons United should prevail:

"Defensively, I don't know if Vincent Kompany's side are strong enough to stay in the Premier League, which is why I think United will pick them off - and there will be a huge sigh of relief from Ten Hag if they do get over the line. Prediction 1-2."

Manchester United have suffered consecutive 3-1 losses in the league. They have conceded at least three goals in three consecutive games for the first time since 1978.

It hasa been an utterly disastrous start to the season for the Red Devils following their admirable third-placed finish last season. The pressure will grow on Ten Hag should his side suffer a fourth straight defeat this weekend.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes offers honest verdict on their situation after Bayern Munich loss

Bruno Fernandes thinks his side should be scoring more goals.

Bayern Munich deserved their win over Manchester United, but Ten Hag can be pleased with the spirit shown by his side. His men hit back three times to keep themselves in the game, with Casemiro grabbing a brace and new signing Rasmus Hojlund also getting on the scoresheet.

However, the Red Devils' captain Bruno Fernandes has still found fault with United's offence. The Portuguese playmaker insists they should be scoring more goals, telling TNT Sports:

"We are in a moment that is not positive. Even though we scored three goals, the offensive part also has to be worked on because we have to score more goals at every opportunity we have. Due to the quality of the players we have, we have to be able to score more goals."

Fernandes will be eager to lead Manchester United out of their dismal run and to kickstart their season with a win against Burnley. He was appointed the captain in the summer, replacing Harry Maguire.