"They are just too strong" - Michael Owen predicts the result for Chelsea vs Manchester United

Premier League legend Michael Owen has backed Chelsea to cruise to victory over Manchester United. The two sides are set to meet in the Premier League on Sunday night at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are currently at the top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool with a game in hand over Jurgen Klopp's side. The Blues will head into their game against Manchester United on Sunday on the back of a 4-0 demolition of Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will head into their game against Thomas Tuchel's side on the back of four defeats in their last five games in the Premier League. The Red Devils did, however, claim a crucial 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League in midweek.

Michael Owen believes Chelsea 'are just too strong' for Manchester United and has backed the Blues to claim a victory.

"Super Sunday sees Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge. Michael Carrick got the desired reaction from his players midweek, although this is a bigger test. Chelsea were awesome against Juventus. They're defensively rock solid, something that you must be if you have aspirtations of winning the title," Owen told BetVictor.

"I think Carrick will play the likes of Van de Beek and Sancho again here, but Chelsea, for me, are just too strong. I'm sliding with the Blues to take all three points," he added.

Chelsea's defensive solidity and strength in depth make them favorites to win the Premier League and retain their Champions League title this season. The Blues have conceded just four goals in twelve league games this season.

Manchester United have scored just twenty goals in twelve league games this season. The Red Devils have struggled to create goal-scoring opportunities and maintain possession in recent weeks.

A victory over Chelsea could be the result Manchester United need to turn their season around

Manchester United have endured a dreadful start to their 2021-22 Premier League campaign. The Red Devils parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their 4-1 defeat to Watford last weekend.

Manchester United have been cut apart by top quality opposition this season. Their 5-0 loss to Liverpool and 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford indicated that the club are far from ready to challenge for the Premier League title.

Chelsea are arguably one of the best teams in Europe at the moment. Manchester United are unbeaten in their last seven games against Chelsea in the Premier League. Michael Carrick's side will be hoping to continue that run on Sunday night.

A victory over Thomas Tuchel's side could be the result that will help galvanize Manchester United's squad and give them the opportunity to resurrect their season.

