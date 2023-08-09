“They just do things differently” - Arsenal owner on why PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe rejected Saudi Arabia move

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke recently gave his thoughts on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe rejecting a move to the Saudi Pro League despite having a record-breaking offer on the table.

Al-Hilal, one of the SPL's giants, offered the Frenchman a mega €700 million per year salary. They also offered PSG an astronomical transfer fee of €300 million to sign the Frenchman.

Mbappe, however, turned the move down. While his future at the Parisian club is in turmoil, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is expected to stay in European football for the foreseeable future and Real Madrid are currently his most likely next destination.

Arsenal owner Kroenke has now shared his take on the booming Saudi Pro League and explained why Kylian Mbappe might have turned down a move to the Middle East.

The American businessman said (via Daily Cannon):

“I’ve had Middle Eastern people of prominence involved in teams ask me, and I like them by the way, they’re great guys. Manchester City are great people but they just do things differently because they have a whole lot of money and they’ve asked me, ‘Do you think we could ever run our leagues over here like you do in the US?'"

"They think about it, that’s an outlier, I understand that [Kylian] Mbappe is not wanting to do that, I doubt that he will.”

Arsenal eyeing a loan move for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe: Reports

PSG icon Kylian Mbappe recently informed the French club that he won't be activating his extension clause in 2024. The player wants to leave and could be sold this summer instead of leaving on a free transfer next year.

Several top European clubs, like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and more have been linked with the player. As per The Mirror, Arsenal are looking to make a sensational loan offer for the superstar attacker.

The Frenchman is currently one of the best footballers in world football and anu club would improve by adding Mbappe to their ranks. The Gunners pulling off a potential move would be massive, to say the least.