“They keep describing this as a welcome to the family feeling” - Christian Norgaard reveals 2 Arsenal players who convinced him to join Gunners

Christian Norgaard has revealed that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and ex-Brentford teammate David Raya played a role in convincing him to join the Gunners this summer. The north Londoners seem to have made a smart move in signing the Denmark international from the Bees for a reported initial fee of £10 million.

Raya and Norgaard are well acquainted with one another, having shared the pitch on 107 occasions across competitions for Brentford. Meanwhile, Odegaard also seemingly provided insights into what life at the Emirates would look like.

Speaking to the club's official media channels after signing, Norgaard said (via GOAL):

“They both spoke so highly of [the club]. They keep describing this as a welcome to the family feeling. I think it's really nice when a player like Martin speaks highly of not only the players, not only the coaches, but also the whole staff around the club and the guys in the media department."

“There are just so many people working in this organisation and he spoke very highly of all of them, so I’m looking forward to meeting each and every one.”

Norgaard is an experienced defensive midfield player who will most likely act as the second choice in this position to Martin Zubimendi. It was a crucial signing for Arsenal following the departures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

To date, the 31-year-old has made 122 appearances in the Premier League, bagging 11 goals and 13 assists.

Arsenal and Chelsea agree fee for Noni Madueke as winger prepares for summer move- Reports

Noni MAdueke

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke for a couple of weeks now. A report from BBC Sport says that the Gunners and the Blues have agreed on a transfer fee, and the finer details are left to discuss.

This is a huge boost in the north Londoners' approach for the player, after already having agreed personal terms. The report claims that Arsenal will be spending just over £50 million to acquire the England international's services.

While the deal seems close to completion, several fans have been questioning the amount of money being spent, given that Madueke will play a squad role. His favourite right flank is occupied by Bukayo Saka, and it is expected that the Gunners' star will continue to be preferred in this role.

As for Madueke, he's made 92 appearances across competitions for Chelsea, bagging 20 goals and nine assists.

