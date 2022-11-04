"They keep finding a way to win" - Chris Sutton predicts result of Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has tipped Manchester United to secure all three points against Aston Villa on Sunday, November 6.

Chris Sutton has predicted a 1-0 scoreline in favor of the Red Devils against Unai Emery's side.

Erik ten Hag's side are fifth in the Premier League table right now with 23 points in 12 games.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are 16th in the table and have recently appointed Unai Emery as their new manager after sacking Steven Gerrard.

Emery has not had the best start to his Aston Villa spell with his first game in charge of the Villans ending in a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton has claimed that United will continue to find a way to win games under Ten Hag and should be able to do the same against Aston Villa. He told BBC Sport:

"I annoyed a few Manchester United fans when I suggested to some callers on 606 last week that just referring to them as United is a bit disrespectful when there are so many other Uniteds out there"

"Some of them were really nasty to me on Twitter.So I will refer to Manchester United in full here - as far as I am concerned, Newcastle United are above them in the table, so they are the ones who should just be known as United right now."

He continued:

"I am not a petty man, though, so I am not going to tip Manchester United to lose here just to upset their fans any further. Manchester United continue to impress me under Erik ten Hag - I like what he is doing with Manchester United, and they keep finding a way to win games, like they did against West Ham on Sunday."

"Aston Villa got walloped by United at St James' Park last weekend, and although I think they will be better in Unai Emery's first game in charge, I can see him coming unstuck against Manchester United."

Manchester United attacker wanted on loan

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has reportedly been linked with a surprise loan move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The Frenchman has struggled with injuries this season but has impressed whenever he has been fit. He has played just 133 minutes across four games this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process.

The dynamic attacker has two years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford with the option of a one-year extension. He spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Sevilla, where he made just 12 appearances, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Martial arrived at Old Trafford from Monaco in 2015 for £54 million and has scored 82 goals and contributed 52 assists in 273 appearances during his time with the Premier League giants.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes