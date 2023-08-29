“Every year they keep growing and growing” - Cesc Fabregas names Arsenal and Manchester City stars as 2 players he’d love to coach

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas revealed that he would love to coach current Premier League players Martin Odegaard and Bernardo Silva. After retiring as a player in July this year, the former Barcelona man commenced his coaching career with the B team of Como 1907 in Italy.

Fabregas has now opened up about his experience as a coach and claims that the motivation is back as he begins a new journey. Admitting that he would love to work with more than just the two aforementioned Premier League stars, he said (via Football Daily):

"I’m a big fan of [Martin] Ødegaard at Arsenal, Bernardo Silva at Man City, all of these types of players. Every year they keep growing and growing. It's something that I identify myself with a lot because that shows a lot about what their character is.

"I could tell you a lot, the Premier League is the best league in the world. It's improving a lot each year, and it's harsh to say just one, two, or three because there's so many."

It's not surprising that Fabregas picked out two attacking midfielders when asked the question. A player who could find a pass and unlock the best of defenses on his day has contributed heavily to English football.

In all, the former Spain international managed 50 goals and 111 assists in the Premier League. He also won the competition on two occasions with Chelsea.

"He could be a big leader for Arsenal"- Cesc Fabregas lavishes praise on Declan Rice

Declan Rice (via Getty Images)

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas shared his thoughts on the Gunners' recruitment in the ongoing summer transfer window. While on the subject, the former Barcelona player expressed his views on midfielder Declan Rice.

Rice completed a move to the Emirates this summer for a reported fee of £105 million. So far, the England international has featured in all of Arsenal's Premier League matches of the new season. Speaking about the midfielder, Fabregas said (via Sky Sports):

"Declan Rice is fantastic. His personality brings a new dimension to the team, and he doesn't really need too much time to adapt because he is so smart. He could be a big leader for Arsenal."

The 24-year-old has already earned praise from the north London outfit's boss Mikel Arteta. He claimed Rice dominated the midfield in the Gunners' 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on August 21.