"They killed my father" - Diego Maradona's son makes astonishing claim, says he knows who the culprit is 

Argentine legend Diego Maradona's son, Diego Armando Maradona Junior, claimed that his father was killed and he also knows who the culprit is.

Diego Maradona passed away in November 2020 due to heart failure and pulmonary edema. During the time, he was recuperating from brain surgery at his home in Buenos Aires.

Nevertheless, doctors, nurses and other medical staff involved in the treatment of Maradona are currently facing a homicide trial in an Argentine court. Eight healthcare workers have been charged with "homicide by negligence." However, according to Aljazeera, his autopsy showed he died of natural causes.

Diego Maradona's son, Diego Armando claimed that he will fight for his father's death. He told Mediaset:

"There is an open investigation. We - his children - have a lot of faith in Argentine justice. I am convinced that this should not have ended like this."

He added:

"They killed my father. It's not my job to say who did it, I have my own idea but I can't say it. They left him to his fate when something could have been done. I made a promise: until the last day of my life, I will fight for justice."

Diego Maradona is regarded as one of the greatest football players in the history of the game. During his playing career, he was named Argentina's Footballer of the Year four times. Moreover, he also led La Albiceleste to World Cup glory in 1986.

Italian court lifts charges of tax evasion from Diego Maradona

Last week, Italy's highest court cleared all the tax evasion charges from Argentine football legend Diego Maradona. The former Napoli attacker was facing trials for allegedly using proxy companies in Liechtenstein to avoid legal fees between 1985 and 1990.

The charges were levied on the payment Maradona received from Napoli for his personal image rights. The investigations for the tax evasion charges are rooted in the early 1990s. After the investigation, Maradona was charged $40.38 million.

However, the court has now cleared all the tax evasion charges from the former Argentine attacker. Maradona's lawyer, Angelo Pisani, said when the case ended (via Reuters):

"It is over and I can clearly state without fear of being contradicted that Maradona has never been a tax evader."

Maradona joined Napoli in 1984 from Barcelona. Playing for the Serie A giants, he made 257 appearances, where he bagged 115 goals and 71 assists. He won the Italian championship with Napoli twice (1986-87, 1989-90). In addition to that, Maradona also lifted the UEFA Cup accolade with Napoli in 1989.