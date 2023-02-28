“They know his abilities and how high his ceiling could be” – Journalist claims Arsenal staff will be annoyed about not signing 22-year-old

Arsenal's coaching staff are reportedly frustrated after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk in the January transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Ukrainian winger looked set for a move to the Emirates Stadium until rivals Chelsea swooped in to hijack the move.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Mykhailo Mudryk has finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk after agreeing personal terms with the Blues. 🤝 Mykhailo Mudryk has finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk after agreeing personal terms with the Blues. 🤝

The 22-year-old was closely linked with the Gunners for a while. The player himself was interested in making a move from Shakhtar Donetsk, dropping multiple hints on social media. However, in the end, Todd Boehly's men leapfrogged Arsenal to rope in the youngster and Mudryk signed for Chelsea in a deal worth up to €100 million.

Arsenal's coaches are unhappy after losing out on Mudryk. Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said:

“They still have some annoyance over the Mudryk situation. They’ll still be frustrated that he didn’t end up with them because they know his abilities and how high his ceiling could be.”

Mudryk was sensational for Shakhtar Donetsk and impressed in the Champions League. In 18 appearances for the side, he scored 10 goals and provided eight assists.

After missing out on Mudryk, Arsenal opted to sign Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard. In the short term, that seems to have been the better option, with the Belgian having an instant impact for the Gunners.

In seven appearances for the side since signing in January, Trossard has one goal and one assist to his name and has proved to be a valuable squad rotation option.

Mudryk, on the other hand, is yet to get on the scoresheet for Chelsea. He had an electric debut against Liverpool, coming off the bench but has since failed to impress. It remains to be seen if the winger can live up to his potential and become the goal threat the Blues desperately need.

Arsenal legend insists on the importance of extending star defender's contract

William Saliba is yet to receive a contract extension from Arsenal.

Arsenal icon Ian Wright recently stressed the importance of handing a contract extension to defender William Saliba.

The Frenchman has been an instrumental part of the Gunners' title challenge this year and Wright believes that alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, Saliba should also be in line for an extension.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🗣️| Ian Wright on William Saliba: “You look at him now, the way he has started the season and the way he plays, it’s fantastic. He's a full international off the back of it.” [via Mirror] #afc 🗣️| Ian Wright on William Saliba: “You look at him now, the way he has started the season and the way he plays, it’s fantastic. He's a full international off the back of it.” [via Mirror] #afc

"But you look at him [Saliba] now, the way he has started the season and the way he plays, It's fantastic," Wright explained. "He's a full international off the back of it.

"People talking about Saka signing a new deal, and we know how much we need Saka. I don’t think there was any real problems with that happening because of his connection with the club.

"But I think all the eggs need to go in the Saliba basket. We have got to make sure we keep this guy."

Poll : 0 votes