"They don't know football, we keep getting robbed every year" - Rival fans fume as Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah wins FWA Player of the Year award

Rivals fans were not pleased to see Liverpool star Mohamed Salah win the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year award for 2022.

The 29-year-old winger secured 48% of votes and finished ahead of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham United's Declan Rice. This is also Salah's second FWA Footballer of the Year award. The Egyptian captain first won the award back during the 2017-18 season.

However, most rival fans, especially Manchester City supporters, believe De Bruyne deserved the award over the Egyptian.

It is understandable why City fans believe so. The Belgian international has been Man City's star this season as they look to secure a league and Champions League double. The playmaker has contributed 15 goals and 12 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

A few fans on Twitter have even accused FWA of being biased towards Liverpool players while giving them this award. Here are some tweets in that regard:

. @ml27pr City Report @cityreport_ Official: Kevin De Bruyne was voted second behind Mohamed Salah for the 2022 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year. Official: Kevin De Bruyne was voted second behind Mohamed Salah for the 2022 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year. we keep getting robbed every year twitter.com/cityreport_/st… we keep getting robbed every year twitter.com/cityreport_/st…

Kushagra  @Kushagra9320 City Report @cityreport_ Official: Kevin De Bruyne was voted second behind Mohamed Salah for the 2022 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year. Official: Kevin De Bruyne was voted second behind Mohamed Salah for the 2022 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year. This is why Football Writers' don't know football twitter.com/cityreport_/st… This is why Football Writers' don't know football twitter.com/cityreport_/st…

Ziyad⚡️🇲🇦 @mcfcziyad City Report @cityreport_ Official: Kevin De Bruyne was voted second behind Mohamed Salah for the 2022 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year. Official: Kevin De Bruyne was voted second behind Mohamed Salah for the 2022 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year. Not surprised, Henderson was voted ahead of him a few years ago. Just biased for Liverpool players twitter.com/cityreport_/st… Not surprised, Henderson was voted ahead of him a few years ago. Just biased for Liverpool players twitter.com/cityreport_/st…

DylanCFC1905v2 @DCfc1905v2 City Report @cityreport_ Official: Kevin De Bruyne was voted second behind Mohamed Salah for the 2022 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year. Official: Kevin De Bruyne was voted second behind Mohamed Salah for the 2022 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year. Rodri robbed twitter.com/cityreport_/st… Rodri robbed twitter.com/cityreport_/st…

Luke @Luke_MCFC City Report @cityreport_ Official: Kevin De Bruyne was voted second behind Mohamed Salah for the 2022 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year. Official: Kevin De Bruyne was voted second behind Mohamed Salah for the 2022 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year. Hardly a surprise, they voted Jordan Henderson over him a few years ago. Media is riddled with Liverpool fans. twitter.com/cityreport_/st… Hardly a surprise, they voted Jordan Henderson over him a few years ago. Media is riddled with Liverpool fans. twitter.com/cityreport_/st…

TJ @_TJ932O City Report @cityreport_ Official: Kevin De Bruyne was voted second behind Mohamed Salah for the 2022 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year. Official: Kevin De Bruyne was voted second behind Mohamed Salah for the 2022 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year. If it’s just for performance in 2022, KDB is way shes of Salah twitter.com/cityreport_/st… If it’s just for performance in 2022, KDB is way shes of Salah twitter.com/cityreport_/st…

😁 Nia @McfcNeeyah City Report @cityreport_ Official: Kevin De Bruyne was voted second behind Mohamed Salah for the 2022 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year. Official: Kevin De Bruyne was voted second behind Mohamed Salah for the 2022 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year. Always been a rubbish award we await the real thing twitter.com/cityreport_/st… Always been a rubbish award we await the real thing twitter.com/cityreport_/st…

Mohamed Salah has been the talisman for quadruple-chasing Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has been one of the most important players this season as Liverpool aim for an unprecedented quadruple. The 29-year-old winger has had an extremely productive season in front of goal.

The Egyptian superstar has so far scored 30 goals and provided 14 assists in 44 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

The former Chelsea and FC Basel star is also leading the Golden Boot race in the Premier League. He has so far scored 22 goals in the league and is five clear of joint second-placed Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Heung-min.

It is worth mentioning that Mohamed Salah currently has less than six months remaining on his current contract at Anfield. As things stand, there have been no advancements in the negotiations between the club and the player.

If the situation does not change, Mo Salah will be available to leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Liverpool FC @LFC

30 goals

14 assists



is the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2022 44 games30 goals14 assists @MoSalah is the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2022 44 games 🔴30 goals ⚽14 assists 🅰@MoSalah is the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2022👑 https://t.co/dAPCN0pKuZ

Liverpool are now looking for a successful end to the 2021-22 season. The Reds are currently a point behind league leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, with five matches remaining in the season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have already won the Carabao Cup earlier this season. The Reds have also booked a place in the final of the FA Cup, where they will face Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on 14 May.

Liverpool also have one foot in the final of the UEFA Champions League. They are currently 2-0 ahead on aggregate against Villarreal in the semi-finals, with the second leg still left to be played.

