“They know how good they can be” – Berbatov predicts result of Arsenal vs Manchester City 

Manchester United icon Dimitar Berbatov gave his prediction for the upcoming Premier League showdown between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, October 8. The former forward has predicted the two teams to play out a 2-2 draw this weekend.

The Premier League title race is beginning to shape up and this clash could potentially be a season-defining. Manchester City are currently at the top of the league standings with 18 points after seven games. They will be aiming to bounce back after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

Despite their loss, the Cityzens will still consider themselves favorites against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. The Gunners are still unbeaten in the league and are third in the table with 17 points.

City will be without the services of Rodri due to his suspension while Arsenal may well have to do without the injured Bukayo Saka. The Gunners have notably lost their last 12 games league games against the Cityzens.

Providing his prediction for the upcoming clash, Berbatov wrote (via METRO):

"It’s like any other game. It’s obviously important to win it and get one over your rival, especially before the international break. Both teams will be going into the game with mixed form but that won’t mean anything to them because they know how good they can be."

He added:

"In the end, we’ll just have to see who’s smarter Both teams are very similar, we see how they both play, using the space, attacking constantly, and waiting for the opponent’s mistakes, and obviously, Mikel Arteta is obviously a student of Pep Guardiola’s, so I think it’ll be a draw in the end."

Berbatov's Prediction: 2-2

Arsenal want £60 million from West Ham for out-of-favor midfielder: Reports

According to TeamTalk (via CaughtOffside), Arsenal would demand £60 million should West Ham United act on their interest in Emile Smith Rowe.

Despite being touted as one for the future during his breakout years, Smith Rowe has struggled to integrate himself into Arteta's starting XI since his injury last year.

The 23-year-old only made 14 appearances last season. He has played just 136 minutes of first-team football this campaign, with Fabio Vieira and Kai Havertz above him in the pecking order.

As a result, the England international may be forced to leave Arsenal to get his career back on track. One possible destination could be with West Ham. The Hammers are reportedly interested in his services as they look to compete in both the Premier League and Europa League this season.