"They don't know the mentality" - Nani explains why Manchester United are struggling for 'success'

Nani has shared his views on the ongoing struggles at Manchester United, explaining why the club has struggled to maintain success on the pitch. The former Portuguese winger argued that United’s current woes stem from the frequent changes in playing personnel. He claimed the club’s current crop of players are unfamiliar with the team’s 'mentality.'

Ad

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure, Manchester United have been plagued by instability and inconsistency. They endured their worst ever campaign last season, finishing 15th in the Premier League table. Their poor run of form have seemingly continued this season, as they currently sit 10th in the league standings after seven games.

Speaking at the 2025 Portugal Football Summit, Nani was asked to compare the atmosphere and culture at Old Trafford during his playing days and what he sees now. The former United winger told GiveMeSport:

Ad

Trending

"Yes, I think what changed is the amount of players who are not used to playing in that club. Because before, if you change one or two players, these two players adapt to the players who are there already. Now you change almost all the players and they don't know the mentality. So to receive the new message, to understand how the club works, to receive how the fans think, it takes time. I don't know if they will understand how to play for that club. I think that was the key for games without success. But yes, it's creating a new generation, it's creating a new environment in the club. I believe with those new things, we will be successful."

Ad

Nani played for Manchester United from 2007 to 2015. During his eight years at the club, he won multiple Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, and several other domestic titles.

Nani optimistic about Manchester United’s chances this season

Despite his critical assessment of Manchester United’s current situation, Nani was hopeful that his former side could turn a corner this season. He expressed confidence in the team’s progress, believing their club’s rebuilding process is finally taking shape.

Ad

"Manchester United this season, to be honest, I was having good feelings for this season, good expectations because we knew we had to buy new players, and we did it,” Nani said. “We are trying to build a strong team. As we know, the Premier League is not easy. We know that to get the best results and winning a consistent amount of games, takes time. But I trust the process. I believe the team has good talent, good players. It's a matter of time because in the Premier League, unfortunately, every single team is very strong. It's not like before. Now you see the small teams, they are competing really hard. The players, they got the power, they got the speed, they got the skills."

Manchester United were victorious in their last outing, defeating Sunderland 2-0. They will next be in action against Liverpool after the international break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More