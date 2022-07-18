"They know each other naked, for sure" - Journalist says Shakira had secret 15-year relationship with singer before breakup with Barcelona star Gerard Pique

The events between Shakira and Barcelona star Gerard Pique have continued to evolve with emerging information. A journalist reportedly connected to the developing story, Javier de Hoyos, has stated that the Waka Waka crooner was in a secret affair with Spanish signer Alejandro Sanz.

De Hoyos shared the shocking revelation on Argentine TV (via Ambito), commenting in detail about how the affair between Shakira and Alejandro Sanz is connected to the breakup. Journalist Adrian Pallares asked De Hoyos about the affair, to which the reporter said:

"She has been talking for a long time about the song La Tortura Alejandro Sanz and her… Waka Waka. They know each other naked, for sure."

However, that's not all Javier de Hoyos had to share about the breakup and the secret affair. The journalist also explained that Shakira's rumored long-term lover was encouraging her to leave Pique in Spain:

"Alejandro Sanz is encouraging and helping Shakira to go to Miami, and leave Piqué in Spain.

"She wants to leave Spain and go to Miami with her children, and she opened the doors to a reconciliation for Piqué so that he can go see the boys whenever he wants to Miami."

With a full break-up now potentially around the corner, it is unclear if both the Barcelona star and the world-renowned singer will be able to reconcile.

Revelations continue to emerge about Barcelona's Gerard Pique and Shakira

The pair had been together for over a decade before news of their separation broke earlier this year in June.

It looks like the separation might turn into an ugly legal issue, with both Shakira and Pique unlikely to see eye to eye on the affair. The footballer has also reportedly seen his position at FC Barcelona come under threat following the news that his marriage has come to an end.

While it is easy to suggest that the football star is being punished for his marriage to Shakira falling apart, that is far from the case. Barcelona find themselves in serious financial difficulties and consider the veteran defender surplus to requirements right now.

If the defender is released by the Catalan club, he will at least have time to prepare his legal counsel for the divorce proceedings. However, if reports are to be believed, Shakira will likely have Alejandro Sanz by her side to offer any help she needs.

