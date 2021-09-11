“They know my position on it” – Solskjaer reveals penalty duty plans for Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes will be on penalty duties this season.

Speaking to the press ahead of Manchester United's game against Newcastle United, Solskjaer said he expected the question to arise. The United boss is happy to have two great penalty takers in Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes and could use both of them.

Solskjaer said:

"I knew that question was going to come. And, of course, I’ve had a chat with the two of them. We’ve got two players there that I’d trust with my life to put a penalty away and that’s a great position to be in."

"They’ll know via the conversations we’ve had and the conversations we’ll have before the games how we’re going to solve this. It’s going to be my decision what’ll happen. The two of them will keep on doing what they do when they’re asked to take the penalties," he added.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the Manchester United players to look at the bigger picture of winning trophies rather than fighting for goals among themselves. Solskjaer has firmly stated that it is his decision on who amongst Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes or Marcus Rashford will take the spot kick.

"I’ve got Cristiano, Bruno, Marcus [Rashford], I’ve got players I trust to score every time they step up to take a penalty. I’ve had this conversation and they know my position on it. They know that I decide who is going to shoot the penalty if we get one," said the Manchester United boss.

"That’s not going to cause an issue. We’re here to win together. It’s not about my numbers or your numbers. It’s about us as a team and the decision is going to be mine," he added.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals penalty ‘chat’ with Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/slAQzXawPo — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) September 10, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second Manchester United debut this weekend

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in their home game against Newcastle United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner trained with the squad this week and looks sharp enough to take part this weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also been handed the hallowed number 7 shirt and looks destined to push Manchester United to challenge for the Premier League title against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo has penned a two-year deal with Manchester United and has an option to extend it by another year.

