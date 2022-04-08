"They know what it takes to win this game" - Kevin Campbell predicts the frontline Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will use against Manchester City

Liverpool and Manchester City are set to lock horns with each other in what promises to be their biggest Premier League game of the season this weekend.

Ahead of the encounter, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has predicted how Jurgen Klopp will set up his attack at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Reds are currently blessed with multiple world-class options up front, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota all available.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition



Games: 14

Wins: 5

Draws: 4

Losses: 5

Goals scored: 20

Goals conceded: 25



Confident for Sunday, Reds? Jurgen Klopp's record against Man City under Pep Guardiola:Games: 14Wins: 5Draws: 4Losses: 5Goals scored: 20Goals conceded: 25Confident for Sunday, Reds? Jurgen Klopp's record against Man City under Pep Guardiola:Games: 14Wins: 5Draws: 4Losses: 5Goals scored: 20Goals conceded: 25Confident for Sunday, Reds? 😬💪 https://t.co/y1KXCCjqpa

Whatever happens, Kevin Campbell expects all five players to get some level of involvement against the Cityzens, whether as starters or as subs. He told Football Insider:

"You can go for any three out of the five. It just depends what Klopp thinks will work best against that City backline."

"He can go with the tried and tested, who are proven or he could play Jota and Diaz who have been the star guys lately. They have both been a revelation."

The 52-year-old added:

"Whoever misses out is going to be miffed but it is a squad game at the end of the day. Whoever Klopp chooses, the other two will come on. You need firepower against City, that’s for sure."

Speaking of Liverpool's likely attacking options to play from the start against Manchester City, Kevin Campbell thinks Jurgen Klopp will go for a tested and proven frontline.

This would mean the tactician could unleash the trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino against the Cityzens.

The Englishman said:

"I think he’ll go for the tried and tested though as they know what it takes to win this game."

"All of the chips are on the table now. Whoever wins that game you’d say will win the title. It would be a massive blow to whoever loses."

How Liverpool and Manchester City have fared in the Premier League this season

It promises to be a massive tactical battle between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola this weekend

Both Liverpool and Manchester City have been in an exclusive class in the Premier League since the campaign kicked off. Having dusted everyone off in the title race, they're currently in a battle with each other for the top prize.

As it stands, the Cityzens sit at the pinnacle of the table with 73 points in 30 games after bagging 23 victories, four draws, and three defeats so far.

The Reds follow close behind with 72 points in as many games, having recorded 22 victories, six draws, and two defeats.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh