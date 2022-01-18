“They know how to win cup competitions” - Rio Ferdinand predicts Carabao Cup winner among Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal

Rio Ferdinand has backed Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup this season. Arsenal and Liverpool are the two other teams left in the competition besides the Blues.

While Chelsea are already through to the final, Liverpool and Arsenal still have the second leg of their semi-final left. The first leg ended 0-0 at Anfield last week.

Speaking on Vibe with FIVE, the former Manchester United defender said:

“I think Chelsea will win it, they know how to win cup competitions, they’ve got that about them. They won the Champions League, they’ve got the confidence, they know how to do it on the day, I see them doing it.”

The Blues won the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel last season. They had a poor start to the 2020-21 season under Frank Lampard, with Tuchel replacing the Chelsea legend in January 2021.

He had a fantastic run in Europe as the Premier League outfit defied the odds to win the Champions League at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea will try to win more trophies this season

The Blues signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan last summer and were expected to compete for the Premier League title this season. However, they currently find themselves 13 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City, who beat them 1-0 last weekend.

With Chelsea's title charge all but over, Tuchel has backed the club to win other trophies this season. The Blues are still alive in the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and the Champions League. They are also in contention to win the Club World Cup to be held later this month. The German tactician said in this regard:

“I come from a club where it was very very important to win trophies. Defined itself for trophies. It is good that we are not shy to say we want to win it and we want to be in finals and want to win finals."

He added:

“This is what we find here and this makes us happy because we are all competitive and so we are giving our best and this is what the club demands from us and from there we go.”

While Chelsea will face Lille in the Round of 16 of the Champions League in February, their next opponents in the FA Cup are Plymouth Argyle.

The Blues, however, are next up against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League tonight.

Edited by Samya Majumdar