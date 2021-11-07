“They lack an experienced coach” - Rio Ferdinand indicates Solskjaer isn’t the right man for Manchester United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is of the view that the Red Devils lack an experienced coach, indicating that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not the right man to take them forward.

Manchester United suffered their second Premier League defeat in a row at Old Trafford on Saturday. They were handed a 2-0 loss by local rivals Manchester City on what was a disappointing afternoon for the hosts.

Solskjaer’s side truly awful. A ghost of a team.



Some players putting in scandalously little application but what were the messages from the manager?



Solskjaer has been under the spotlight for a while now. There were calls for the Norwegian to be sacked after Manchester United's 5-0 defeat to Liverpool. The pressure continues to mount on him following the loss to Manchester City.

Addressing Manchester United's current situation, former Red Devils defender Ferdinand has insisted that the club lack an experienced coach in their dressing room. Ferdinand is aware of the qualities of assistant manager Mick Phelan, but pointed out that he does not have enough experience.

"The only thing they’re lacking in that dressing room is an experienced coach. However good those coaches are, they haven’t got the experience because they’re just not old enough. Mick Phelan’s main job isn’t coaching on a day-to-day basis. He probably coached our team a handful of times. He has other qualities that are outstanding. Sir Alex [Ferguson] always championed Mick Phelan. He was a good sounding board," Ferdinand told The Athletic.

• Lost 6 of last 12

• 10 wins, 2 clean sheets in 24 games

• Lost 5-0 going on 8 home to Liverpool

• Lost 2-0 going on 5 home to Man City

If the Glazers’ executives can’t find a more competent coach shouldn’t they go too?

Rio Ferdinand hopes Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer understands his takes

Ferdinand has been openly critical of Manchester United this season. The former defender has also suggested that Solskjaer might not be the right man to take the club forward.

However, Ferdinand is hopeful that his comments will not affect his relationship with the Norwegian tactician. The Englishman explained that he has always had a good relationship with Solskjaer.

Ferdinand is aware that Solskjaer might not like everything he says about Manchester United's current situation. But he hopes the manager understands the criticism.

He said:

"When I see Ole I’m going to hug him, but I haven't seen him yet. Me and Ole have always had a good relationship. He isn't going to like some of the things I say, but he knows it's my job. And he knows I’m not a vindictive person. I understand when you're in the spotlight, things get a bit prickly or heated. But in the cold light of day I hope he says, ‘Rio is just saying what he sees’."

It remains to be seen if Solskjaer can turn things around at Manchester United amidst all the criticism.

