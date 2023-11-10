“They lack a little bit of their identity” - Former Real Madrid manager makes claim about Xavi's Barcelona

Former Spain and Real Madrid manager Vicente del Bosque has said that Barcelona are lacking a 'bit of' identity under Xavier Hernandez.

Del Bosque managed Los Blancos from 1999 to 2003 and was Spain boss from 2008 to 2016, winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and the European Championships two years later.

Meanwhile, Xavi - who won the 2010 World Cup and 2012 Euros under Del Bosque - has been charge of the Blaugrana since 2021 in the post Lionel Messi-era.

Xavi's side have fared fairly well - winning the La Liga last season - but aren't quite playing the quintessential Barca way. Considering the same, Del Bosque told El Larguero (via Barca Universal) that the current Blaugrana side lack a distinct style of play, unlike their illustrious predecessors:

“They lack a little bit of their identity. He’s just off the back of winning a league. The big teams always play against teams sitting deep with very few spaces. Barcelona has always had a characteristic identity of opening the game up, and they lack that a bit.”

Barca are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League in midweek but remain atop their group on goal difference.

What happened in the first El Clasico of the season between Real Madrid and Barcelona?

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Real Madrid registered a thrilling come-from-behind 2-1 win at Barcelona last month in the first El Clasico of the season.

After the hosts had opened the scoring in the La Liga clash through new signing Ilkay Gundogan early, Madrid hit back through Jude Bellingham in the 68th minute. Just when it seemed like a draw would ensue, Bellingham pounced with a superb winner in stoppage time to hand Xavi's side their first league loss of the season.

Nevertheless, both La Liga giants have fared well in the league this season but trail surprise leaders Girona after 12 games. Real Madrid (29) are two points off the leaders, while Barca are a further two points adrift in third.