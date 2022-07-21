"They have to learn from their mistakes" - Ray Parlour fires warning to Arsenal with Tottenham and Chelsea claim 

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes it will be difficult for his former side to finish in the top four of the Premier League due to their rivals strengthening their squads this summer.

Parlour also believes that Mikel Arteta's young squad will need to 'learn from their mistakes' from last season. The Gunners threw away a golden opportunity to qualify for the Champions League following a poor run at the end of last season.

The Gunners ended the previous campaign in dismal form and Parlour is concerned that their rivals are using the Champions League to attract top players ahead of his club. The former England playmaker told Sky Sports, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“We all look at Manchester City and Liverpool, they are so far above everybody. Chelsea are looking strong as well. They are going to have a go. They have their new owners. I am sure they are going to be very successful going forward as well. Spurs are looking good. They have strengthened."

"Every single team has strengthened. It’s going to be difficult [for Arsenal] but you have to believe you can do it. It’s a young side, so they have to learn from their mistakes from last season. Hopefully, they can go one better and get that Champions League because financially for the club it’s great and you can then attract the great players.”

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal have 'a lot to improve'

The Gunners continued their pre-season tour of the US with a 3-1 victory over Orlando City thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson on July 20.

Following a season without European football, the Gunners are preparing for a season in the Europa League. After their victory over the MLS outfit, Arteta admitted that his side still need to improve.

The Spanish boss told Arsenal's official website:

“It’s going well but there are a lot of things to improve. In terms of consistency, the level that we play from minute zero to 95, has to still improve. Physically, still we are not there because we haven’t loaded the players with 90 minutes yet but there are a lot of positive signs at the same time.”

Speaking about the game against Orlando City, he added:

“Right from the beginning, it was very lively, from both supporters, but we suffered in the first half, physically. We didn’t pick up the rhythm, it’s warm, it’s humid and we didn’t show the determination to play the way we want to play."

“The game was open. But the second half was completely different, we took control of the game and played the way we wanted to play. We generated so many chances and the boys enjoyed it more.”

