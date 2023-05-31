"They left it to Chelsea with Mudryk" - Alan Smith feels Blues could hijack Arsenal's £120m deal for Premier League superstar

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith believes Chelsea could hijack the Gunners' potential move for West Ham United's Declan Rice. The Englishman likened the situation to Mykhailo Mudryk's transfer in the January transfer window.

The Ukrainian winger was a prospect that attracted interest from various clubs, including the Gunners and the Blues. However, the north London outfit failed to secure his services. Chelsea signed Mudryk from FC Shakhtar Donetsk for £88.5 million.

Rice is currently one of the Premier League's biggest prospects in midfield. The England international's situation is being monitored by the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT You're Declan Rice. You have five options this summer:



Sign for Arsenal

Join Man Utd

Join boyhood club Chelsea

Stay at West Ham

Move abroad and play for Bayern Munich



Smith values the midfielder at £120 million, a price he believes the Gunners will not be able to pay. The Englishman told Sky Sports (via Football.london):

"West Ham might want £120m. [for Declan Rice]. As to whether they're going to get it or not, I'm not so sure about that. He's a fine player, of course, he is a great character, he's young, he's got his best years ahead of him. He's not a match-winner, he's just a very good player that would add to your starting XI."

When asked if he could see Arsenal making such a high bid, he said:

"No, I can't really, I have to say, not £120m. We saw their negotiation tactics with Mudryk when he was linked with Arsenal and they would only go up to a certain price, and after that, they were out. They left it to Chelsea with Mudryk."

Smith continued:

"If somebody else wanted to bid silly money for Declan Rice, having spoken to people on the recruitment side, people on the board at Arsenal who have given me an idea of how they work, yeah they've got a ceiling and they won't be held to ransom. They'll have a figure in mind and they'll go up to that if they do want him but they won't go any higher."

"He has a finesse" - Tony Cascarino urges Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal to sign Premier League striker

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has urged the Blues, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The former Republic of Ireland star lavished praise on the English striker and likened him to former Gunners star Dennis Bergkamp.

Football Daily @footballdaily BREAKING



FA release reasons for Ivan Toney’s betting breaches



• Made 16 bets on his own team to win 15 different games



• Bet 13 times on his own team to lose in 7 different matches - (Did not play in any of these)



Cascarino wrote in his column for The Times:

“I cannot believe Ivan Toney’s improvement technically over the past 18 months. He was one of the best players at Anfield. The Brentford striker has added all sorts of deft touches to his game, such as the clever pass that assisted Bryan Mbeumo’s disallowed goal. He has a finesse which, dare I say it, echoes that of Dennis Bergkamp.”

Cascarino added:

“Toney’s subtlety complements his stature and finishing. Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United should all consider a move.”

The Gunners finished second in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign after losing the title to Manchester City. Despite a disappointing end to the season, Mikel Arteta's side showed some exceptional form this term.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have had one of their worst campaigns in the English top tier. The west London outfit finished 12th in the standings amid a dismal run of form.

