“They lie more than Putin” - Javier Tebas launches scathing attack on Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus for ESL fiasco

La Liga president Javier Tebas has criticized Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus amid more European Super League drama.

With the ESL plan previously failing to come to fruition following the huge backlash, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are set to relaunch the league much to Tebas' chagrin. Tebas said (via The Sun):

"When I read about the Super League, these three clubs, they lie more than Vladimir Putin. They constantly say it won’t affect national leagues. But all the national leagues must be idiots, dumb, because all of us will say it will hurt us."

Tebas continued:

"These clubs want to kill football. They met at Agnelli’s house last week. A meeting we know about. They now say they don’t want fixed slots for teams in this Super League."

Arash Massoudi @ArashMassoudi



“They lie more than Putin!”



🥶🥶🥶 Extraordinary scenes and tension at #FTFootball as La Liga head Javier Tebas calls out Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli (seated w back to me at front table in pic) and launches against the 3 clubs still pushing the Super League“They lie more than Putin!”🥶🥶🥶 Extraordinary scenes and tension at #FTFootball as La Liga head Javier Tebas calls out Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli (seated w back to me at front table in pic) and launches against the 3 clubs still pushing the Super League “They lie more than Putin!”🥶🥶🥶 https://t.co/nH8ILBbiFC

The relaunch, according to The Sun, is set to be announced by Juventus president Andrea Agnelli. The new plan states that the ESL will not become a breakaway league. Instead, there will be two leagues of twenty clubs and any club from Europe can qualify depending on their performances.

SPORF @Sporf “I’m sick and tired of speaking of this non-football project.”



Aleksander Čeferin has 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗲𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 of the Super League rumours.



He did NOT hold back! “I’m sick and tired of speaking of this non-football project.”Aleksander Čeferin has 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗲𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 of the Super League rumours.He did NOT hold back! 😤“I’m sick and tired of speaking of this non-football project.”😡Aleksander Čeferin has 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗲𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 of the Super League rumours.❌He did NOT hold back! https://t.co/2o9y64TvDk

Whilst the three teams plan the relaunch, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has once again berated the concept once again. Ceferin has stated that teams are free to create their own competitions but will not be able to participate in UEFA competitions.

Could Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus exit Europe due to the ESL?

Real Madrid have a second-leg tie against PSG to attend to.

When the original plan for the ESL was announced last year, many wanted the clubs involved in the proposal to be punished with expulsion from the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

At the time, Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid were part of the semi-finals of the UCL. Their place in that season's tournament came under threat with Danish UEFA member Joller Moller stating the clubs would be kicked out of UCL.

However, following the public reaction to the Super League, teams soon backtracked, including Chelsea and Manchester City, and were therefore afforded the opportunity to continue in the UCL.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona are expected to announce their new amended proposals for a European Super League ⏲️ Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona are expected to announce their new amended proposals for a European Super League ⏲️ https://t.co/GfPr4ICtO9

The two English sides would make it to the final last year with Chelsea winning the tournament. That did not stop the feeling that the clubs were not punished severely enough for their involvement in the Super League.

If Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus go ahead with plans to relaunch the league, we could see action taken that will affect this season's UEFA tournaments.

Real Madrid and Juventus are currently in the last 16 of the UCL and both have a second leg to attend to. However, the Super League relaunch could throw their progression in the tournament into jeopardy.

This could also be the case for Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League. The Catalan giants drew Turkish side Galatasary in Round 16. However, they could be expelled should the proposal go ahead as planned.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar